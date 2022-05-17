OSAA Softball: Rainier sweeps revenge Hootenannies

RAINIER — Revenge was twice as sweet for the Rainier softball team, which got back at Clatskanie for an earlier-season defeat with a doubleheader sweep of the rival Tigers, 10-7 and 7-5.

Both results came in comeback fashion for the Columbians, who trailed by multiple runs at the halfway point of each contest.

In Game 1, Clatskanie pounded out six runs in the top of the third inning to take a 7-2 lead, but Rainier answered with four in the fourth to get the deficit down to one, followed by three in the fifth to take the lead, and one in the sixth for good measure.

In the sequel, the Tigers jumped out with a three-spot in the third and another run in the fourth to lead 4-2, but back-to-back crooked numbers in the fifth and sixth gave the Columbians the season’s rubber match over their rivals.

Delaney Fortelney went 1-for-3 in Game 1 and 3-for-3 in Game 2 to lead Rainier with four hits on the day. Right in front of her in the order, Emmalee Melvin went a combined 3-for-6 with a duo of doubles and two walks. Jamie Knox, Lacey Makinson, and Kendal Crape all had two-hit outings in the first game of the afternoon.

Knox tossed the entirety of Game 1, allowing seven runs — four earned — on eight hits, but only needing 81 pitches to get through the complete game.

Miley Cook and Daysha Holmes combined to get the Columbians through Game 2, with Cook giving up three runs in three innings and Holmes allowing two in four and striking out five.

Kylie Thomas threw every pitch on the day for the Tigers, yielding a combined nine earned runs in 12 innings, striking out 14, and walking nine. She also went 2-for-4 in the second game with a pair of doubles.

Paige Taylor also had a two-double game in the second matchup; Karielle Carlson had one in Game 1, complete with two RBIs. Reilly Norgren only had one hit on the day but led the Tigers with three runs driven in.

The loss ends Clatskanie’s (3-13, 3-9 league) season on a rough note. The Tigers graduate five seniors: Norgren, Cloee Mcleod, Carlotta Ayensa, Clara Martin, and Grace Tallman.

Rainier (8-11, 6-6 league) has one more game left on the schedule, at Warrenton on Friday. The Columbians currently occupy the first spot out of the OSAA 3A postseason, meaning a win and a loss or two in front of them would go a long way toward their playoff hopes.

