OSAA Softball: Rainier splits with Taft

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Rainier kept their heads up after a loss in the opener of a doubleheader at Taft in order to pick up a win in Game 2 and split with the Tigers in 3A Coastal League play Friday.

The Columbians allowed six runs in the first two frames of Game 1 before finally scoring on and RBI single from Lacey Makinson to bring in Emmalee Melvin.

Taft added runs in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to increase their lead. With their last chance at the plate, Makinson brought in two more runs with another single and Delaney Fortelney grounded out to score Jamie Knox before the Tigers closed things out.

Makinson finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Columbians at the plate and Miley Cook finished 2-for-2 with a run scored.

Cook started in the circle and allowed six runs on six hits with four strikeouts and eight walks in five innings before Makinson closed out the sixth with one run on one hit.

The Columbians flipped the script in Game 2 and held on for a 14-8 win after an early shootout.

Rainier got started early this time around with Knox legging out a single on a bunt in the top of the first to score Melvin. Fortelney added another on an infield single to score Knox before Kendall Crape knocked in Makinson on a groundout to put Rainier up 3-0.

But the Tigers responded with three runs in home half of the inning to even things at 3-3. The Columbians weren’t fazed and scored four more in the second on singles from Melvin and Makinson before Knox and Makinson scored on balls to the backstop.

Taft added three more in the second to try and match, but the Columbians finally found true separation with five more runs in the third, highlighted by a three-run double off the bat of Crape to give Rainier a 12-6 lead.

Makinson tossed the first two innings, giving up six runs — two earned — on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Knox took over in the third and went the distance, holding the Tigers to just one hit in five innings while allowing two unearned runs with a strikeout and a walk.

Knox was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. Melvin went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Crape added a base knock and drove in five runs.

Rainier (5-7, 3-3 league) sits just behind Taft in third place of the 3A Special District League. The Columbians will get back to Rainier for a showdown with Willamina at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.