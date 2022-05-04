OSAA Softball: Clatskanie wins back and forth Hwy 30 Hootenanny with Rainier

CLATSKANIE — The sun finally poked through across the river on Wednesday, allowing Clatskanie and Rainier to finally hit the softball diamond for the Highway 30 Hootenanny after numerous rain-related cancellations so far this season. The wait was worth the show, with both teams battling back and forth throughout but the Tigers had the last laugh, holding off the Columbians 9-8 in 3A Coastal Range League play.

“Playing Rainier, our rivals, it’s always a battle,” Clatskanie coach Teauna Hughes said. “Every single pitch is a battle so we’re working to try and stay ahead to win every pitch and that’s what we did.”

The rivalry atmosphere was in full swing with fans lining the fence all around the park and cars showing their support by way of honking after big plays.

“Seems like we always have a fight with Clatskanie,” Rainier coach Jim Knox said. “We have respect for them, they have respect for us. Two good programs.”

After trading runs early, the Tigers took the first big lead of the game with a four-run third inning to take a 5-1 lead. Kylie Thomas got the ball rolling with a bloop single to right field to score Aidan Howell. Then both Howell and Thomas scored on a throwing error off a well-placed bunt by Cloee McLeod before Reilly Norgren brought McLeod home on a sacrifice fly in the infield.

If the Columbians were fazed by the four run deficit, they certainly didn’t show it. Rainier responded by dropping six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run rocket of a home run off the bat of Lacey Makinson. According to her skipper, Makinson was due for a dinger.

“I think that’s her first one of the year except in practice and she hits tons of them in practice,” Knox said.

But the Tigers had one last run in their back pocket. After Megan McClure scored on a passed ball, Karielle Carlson gave the Tigers the lead on a two-run single in the fifth to score McLeod and Norgren and and take an 8-7 lead. Thomas worked a walk with the bases loaded to score another insurance run that would prove to be important.

Daysha Holmes pulled Rainier back within one in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single, but Thomas managed to shut the door and close out the win in the circle for the Tigers.

Thomas was able to pick up the win despite allowing eight runs on eight hits. However only two of those runs were earned. Thomas also struck out seven Rainier hitters while walking just two.

“It’s hard to throw a game and have them score that many runs, but she stayed cool, she stayed within herself. Really good job to her,” Hughes said.

Carlson led the Tigers at the dish going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

“Her bat was hot today,” Hughes said. “She did very well swinging for us.”

McLeod finished 2-for-3 with two runs scores to add to the scoring for the Tigers.

The Columbians went with Jamie Knox in the circle to start the game and Knox tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on six hits with a strikeout. Miley Cook took over for Knox in the fifth and gave up three earned on one hit with three walks. Makinson severed the final two outs of the sixth for the Columbians — both strikeouts — and gave up one run on one hit.

“They did pretty well, they kept us on our toes,” Hughes said of Rainier’s committee of pitchers. “But our hitters were very disciplined and determined and they did pretty good at the plate for us.”

Makinson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs on a double and a homer to lead the Rainier attack that’s been hot and cold so far this season.

“Sometimes we don’t hit well, sometimes we do hit well,” Coach Knox said. “When we start hitting it seems to be contagious.”

Clatskanie (3-7, 3-3 league) jumps Rainier for third place in the 3A Coastal Range League with the win and will be back home for a doubleheader with Warrenton on Friday.

“We’ve just got to stay together as a team,” Hughes said referring to the final run of the season. “I feel that when we have a lot of good energy throughout the dugout, our bench players as well, everybody is playing with a smile on their face, we get the job done.”

Rainier (5-9, 3-5 league) gets a week off before heading to Willamina for a doubleheader next Wednesday.

