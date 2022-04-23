OSAA Softball: Clatskanie walks off on squeeze to split DH

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie softball team made a comeback, then saw a lead disappear, and finally won in walk-off fashion in a game that had it all to beat Willamina (Ore.) 10-9 on Saturday.

The walk-off leveled the two sides’ doubleheader, after the Bulldogs took Game 1 6-4 in an equally dramatic contest.

Clatskanie trailed Game 2 6-2 before coming back with a six-run third inning to make it 8-6. That lead became 9-7 going into the top of the seventh, but Willamina scored twice, getting down to its final out before tying the game.

Paige Taylor got things going in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out double, and went to third on a passed ball with the top of the lineup coming up. The Bulldogs intentionally walked Kylie Thomas to put runners on the corners for Cloee Mcleod, and the senior squared up to bunt, dropping down a squeeze to bring Taylor home and win the Tigers the game.

Mcleod finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored to go along with her RBI. Reilly Norgren led the Tigers in hits with three, and also drove in a pair of runs. Meagan McClure went 1-for-3 with a 2-RBI triple and a sacrifice fly.

Game 1 was nearly back-and-forth, with Clatskanie jumping out to a 4-1 lead after three innings, only for Willamina to score two in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the lead for good. The Tigers got a runner to third and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t cash in.

Clatskanie managed just five hits in the first game, with Mcleod smacking a double.

Thomas went the distance in both games for the Tigers, finishing with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings, totaling 274 pitches thrown.

Clatskanie (3-5, 3-2 league) is currently scheduled for a rescheduled Highway 30 Hootenanny against Rainier on Wednesday.

