OSAA Softball: Clatskanie explodes in fifth for first win

WILLAMINA — Clatskanie used a massive fifth inning to take control in an 11-8 win over Willamina on Tuesday that served as both the Tigers’ first win of the season as well as their first win in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Kylie Thomas played a vital role in the Tigers' win, shining at the plate and in the circle to help take down the Warriors.

The Tigers took the lead early when Meagan McClure singled to score Karielle Carlson in the top of the second to take a 1-0 advantage.

The Warriors took advantage of a mistake from the Tigers in the fourth inning to even things at 1-1, scoring on an error on a fly ball to right field.

Then the Tigers broke the game open in the fifth inning, breaking off nine runs in the frame to take firm control over the Warriors.

Carlson got things started for Clatskanie with a single to left field with the bases loaded to score Cloee McLeod and Thomas to put the Tigers back on top at 3-1.

Grace Tallman added another, scoring on an error caused by a ground ball off the bat of Reilly Norgren that was mishandled by the Warriors third basemen.

Carlson then scored after Mattee Champion worked a bases loaded walk to put the Tigers on top 5-1. McClure added another pair of runs after lacing double to center field to score Norgren and Paige Taylor.

Thomas put the exclamation point on the breakthrough inning with a three run home run that sailed over the left field wall to score Champion and McClure and lift the Tigers to a 10-1 lead thanks to the big inning.

Willamina took a pair of runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a bases loaded single to pull within seven before Thomas knocked another run home in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to center to score McClure and put the Tigers up 11-3.

Willamina made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh and made a run at the Tigers lead with five runs to pull within three, but the Tigers hung on to add one to the win column for the first time this season.

Thomas also led the Tigers from the circle, tossing all seven innings. Thomas allowed six hits and struck out 13 Warrior batters while walking seven. The Warriors brought in eight runs with Thomas toeing the rubber, but only two of those runs were earned by the Warriors.

Thomas was perfect at the plate hitting from the three spot in the Tigers lineup. She finished 5-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored to account for six of Clatskanie’s eight runs. McClure also shined in the box, finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Clatskanie (1-3, 1-0 league) has the remainder of the week off before getting back to their Coastal Range schedule on Tuesday on the road at Warrenton at 3 p.m.

