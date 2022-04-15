OSAA Softball: Clatskanie drops battle of Tigers

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Offense was tough to come by all afternoon long in Lincoln City, but Taft (Ore.) got just enough of it at just the right time to walk off 1-0 winners over Clatskanie on Thursday.

Kylie Thomas spun six innings of a gem for the visiting Tigers, scattering two hits across her start and striking out eight to keep the hosts off the scoreboard. Unfortunately for Clatskanie, her opposite number was just as good, making it so Taft would need to find just one crack in Thomas’ armor.

That crack came in the bottom of the seventh. Thomas walked the leadoff batter, then saw her go to second on a sacrifice bunt. A stolen base moved the winning run to third, and it came home the next batter on a wild pitch.

On the other side of the table, Thomas logged both of Clatskanie’s hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate in the leadoff spot. The next eight Tigers combined to go 0-for-17 with a walk and a hit batter.

Clatskanie (1-4) is scheduled to host Warrenton for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0