OSAA Softball

OSAA Softball: Astoria annihilates Clatskanie

Softball stock batter's box

Home plate is mirrored by a pair of perfect batter's boxes prior to a softball prep softball game in the area.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CLATSKANIE — Things got out of hand in a hurry for Clatskanie on Monday as they dropped a non-league softball affair to Astoria 20-2 in five innings.

The Fishermen pounded out 15 hits on the day and led 9-0 after two innings. Astoria scored no fewer than three runs in any inning and held a 12-0 lead after three innings to put the mercy rule watch into effect.

Clatskanie allowed 15 hits and 15 free passes in the game.

The Tigers scored two runs in the fourth inning but that only delayed the inevitable.

Kylie Thomas led Clatskanie at the plate with two hits, a walk and a run scored. Meagan McClure had the Tigers’ only other hit on the day.

Clastkanie (0-2) is scheduled to play at Amity on Wednesday.

