OSAA Prep Volleyball

OSAA High School Volleyball: Clatskanie falls to Gaston

Volleyball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie was unable to take a set off Gaston, falling 25-16, 25-22 and 25-13, Saturday in the league contest.

"We really made a run for it in the second set overcoming a 0-8 deficit," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

Sophomore Natalie Baker had a team-high 12 digs and six kills to go with three aces from the service line. Another youngster who's starting to get more involved for the Tigers is freshman setter Joey Sizemore. Over the weekend she contributed 10 assists and two blocks in the loss to league-leading Gaston.

The Tigers most consistent two-way performer was junior Jadee McLeod who had 10 digs, five kills and three blocks.

Clatskanie (4-7, 4-6 league) will play Mannahouse Christian on Tuesday.

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

