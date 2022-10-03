OSAA High School Volleyball: Clatskanie falls to Gaston

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie was unable to take a set off Gaston, falling 25-16, 25-22 and 25-13, Saturday in the league contest.
"We really made a run for it in the second set overcoming a 0-8 deficit," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.
Sophomore Natalie Baker had a team-high 12 digs and six kills to go with three aces from the service line. Another youngster who's starting to get more involved for the Tigers is freshman setter Joey Sizemore. Over the weekend she contributed 10 assists and two blocks in the loss to league-leading Gaston.
The Tigers most consistent two-way performer was junior Jadee McLeod who had 10 digs, five kills and three blocks.
Clatskanie (4-7, 4-6 league) will play Mannahouse Christian on Tuesday.