OSAA High School Football Roundup: Katon captains offense, Rainier buries Jefferson early

RAINIER — The Rainier Columbians jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter Friday night on their way to a 48-16 win over Jefferson.

Derek Katon accounted for three of those opening scores, with a 45-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring buffered by a pair of touchdown passes. The first of those scoring tosses went for 55 yards to Duante McGill and the second went 12 yards to Bryce Godsey.

Austin Stout scored Rainier’s second touchdown of the game on a two-yard run.

Katon finished with a game-high 131 rushing yards on just seven carries, with Gage Mohammed adding 50 yards on eight carries.

The Columbians decided a four score lead wasn’t enough, so McGill powered in a two-yard run in the second quarter that put the home team up 36-0 after the two point conversion.

After playing the part of gracious host and allowing Jefferson to get on the board with a 47 yard run by Gage Frost, the Columbians went right back to work on offense. This time it was Mohammed who got loose for a score, going 50 yards to cap the Rainier scoring.

Later in the third quarter Frost added a 76-yard rushing touchdown for Jefferson, but a scoreless fourth quarter sealed the deal for Rainier.

Katon threw 15 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Six of those passes were hauled in by Duante McGill for 91 yards. Bryce Godsey caught two passes for 22 yards and Stout grabbed one for 12 yards.

Rainier put up 391 total yards of offense while clamping down to hold Jefferson under 200 yards.

Rainier (1-1) is scheduled to host North Marion next Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Clatskanie loses catfight at Gervais

GERVAIS — Clatskanie didn’t have the answer on defense against Gervais on Thursday, falling 42-14 in their 9-man football contest.

The hometown Cougars posted four touchdowns before the Tigers could get their offense into the end zone and led 42-6 at halftime.

A seven yard touchdown pass from Ben Blackwood to Miles Carter finally broke the seal for Clatskanie in the second quarter. It would be two more quarters before the Tigers got back in the end zone when Blackwood got loose for a nine yard rushing score.

Blackwood, playing quarterback for an injured Ayden Boursaw, threw 14 times for 67 yards and a touchdown with just one interception blemishing his mark. Carter caught four passes for 51 yards to lead the Tigers’ receiving corps.

Zach Mollenhour led the Clatskanie rushing attack with 44 yards on three carries, with Nelson Warren adding 32 yards on 10 carries.

Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley tabbed Gorley and Earnie Rojas as defensive leaders in the loss.

Clatskanie (0-2) is scheduled to play at Sheridan next Friday at 8 p.m.