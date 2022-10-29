OSAA High School Football Roundup: Clatskanie edges Gaston to reach State

GASTON — Alex Wheeler rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clatskanie to a 46-38 come-from-behind win over Gaston, Friday, that put the Tigres into the State playoffs.

“It was a wild game. Back and forth,” Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley said. “Gaston had some stud athletes that we had a hard time containing, but I’m super proud of the boys for sticking together and never giving up.”

Clatskanie battled back from multiple deficits in the first half to take a 24-22 lead early in the third quarter. The Tigers trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, down 22-12, but a Nelson Warren 12-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Ayden Boursaw closed the gap to 22-18 at the half.

The Tigers used the opening possession of the second half to take their first lead of the game on a 20-yard touchdown run by Alex Wheeler. The two-point attempt again failed, still the Tigers held the lead at 24-22.

“Wheeler was a beast running the ball,” Gorley added. “Our offensive line did a great job tonight. They really came together late in the season.”

Gaston would answer immediately to regain a 30-24 lead when quarterback Sam Fillinger found Elijah Muriel with a 58-yard touchdown pass. But Clatskanie was undaunted. The Tigers scored on consecutive possessions with two Wheeler touchdown runs, one of three yards and the other of nine yards to surge in front 40-30. Gaston would cut the Tigers’ lead to 40-38 with another Muriel score only to allow Boursaw and Clatskanie to answer again.

“In the fourth quarter Jordan Maertens had a huge punt block that gave us great field position,” Gorley said.

Boursaw finished the game with four total touchdowns on 9-of-14 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 103 yards and two more scores on 17 attempts

“Boursaw had a huge game throwing and running,” Gorley said. “On offense, every time we needed a play someone stepped up and made the play.

Gaston’s Muriel provided two touchdowns and 112 yards on 11 carries to lead the Red Raiders. Fillinger finished the game 6-of-18 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

But none of that was enough to cook Clatskanie.

“It’s so cool to see these kids grow into a team,” Gorley said. “A month ago we get blown out by Gaston. But we have really come together.”

The win for Clatskanie (3-5, 3-2 league) brings their regular season to a close. The Tigers will likely face Oakland in the first round of the playoffs.

Rainier’s ‘valiant’ effort downs Valley Catholic

BEAVERTON — With a ground assault Valley Catholic couldn’t contain, Rainier secured an 18-0 win in 3A Special District 1 contest, Friday.

The Columbians ran for 305 yards on the ground with Duante McGill leading the team with 140 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Quarterback Derek Katon added 92 yards on 21 carries and Austin Stout had 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

“Duante McGill had a nice game,” Rainier coach Mike King said.

Stout opened the scoring for Rainier with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Columbians up 8-0 after the two-point conversion run was successful. With 2:23 to play in the first quarter, Rainier’s defense came up with the first of two safeties when it tackled Valley Catholic ball carrier Henry McCarthy for a 12-yard loss in the end zone.

Katon notched the second safety for the defense when he tackled Jackson Farris with 10:33 to play in the second quarter. The Columbians added its final score on the ensuing drive when McGill ripped off a 59-yard run with 6:39 left.

Katon finished 2-for-10 passing for 19 yards and an interception. In addition to the two safeties, the Columbians forced five Valiant turnovers, including three fumbles.

King credited his seniors for helping the Columbian snare the win in their season finale.

Rainier finishes their 2020 campaign with an overall record 4-5 and a league mark of 3-3.