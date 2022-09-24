 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSAA Prep Football

OSAA High School football: Rainier Columbians manhandled by Yamhill-Carlton

Football stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

RAINIER — Yamhill-Carlton is not one for subtle beginnings. The Tigers opened up a 30-0 halftime lead over the hometown Columbians in the 3A league contest en route to a 46-8 victory in 3A Special District 1 League play Friday.

Jacob McGehey led the Tigers with four touchdowns including two through the air on connections with receiver Kyle Slater.

In the first quarter, McGehey and Slater connected on a 76-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead. Then, in the second quarter, the pair hooked up again on a 47-yard pass which pushed the lead up to 22-0. Rainier had no response.

Slater scored three times for the Tigers and Kaden Sutton added a third quarter touchdown.

The Columbians got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Derek Katon scored on a 5-yard run.

Rainier gained just 145 yards of offense compared to 364 from Yamhill-Carlton. The Columbians had exactly zero passing yards on two attempts, and a pair of turnovers did nothing to help their cause.

People are also reading…

Austin Stout led the Columbians with 77 rushing yards on 17 carries. Katon added 63 yards and the touchdown on 14 carries.

Rainier (2-2, 1-1) hosts Nyssa next Friday.

Box Score

At Rainier

TIGERS 46, COLUMBIANS 8

Yamhill-Carlton 14 16 16 0 – 46

Rainier 0 0 0 8 – 8

Scoring Summary

YC – Jacob McGehey 10-yard run; Two-point conversion

YC – McGehey 76-yard pass to Kyle Slater; Conversion failed

YC – McGehey 47-yard pass to Slater; Two-point conversion

YC – McGehey 17-yard run; Two-point conversion

YC – Kaden Sutton 6-yard run; Two-point conversion

YC – Slater 7-yard run; Two-point conversion

R – Derek Katon 5-yard run; Two-point conversion

