OSAA High School football: Rainier Columbians manhandled by Yamhill-Carlton

RAINIER — Yamhill-Carlton is not one for subtle beginnings. The Tigers opened up a 30-0 halftime lead over the hometown Columbians in the 3A league contest en route to a 46-8 victory in 3A Special District 1 League play Friday.

Jacob McGehey led the Tigers with four touchdowns including two through the air on connections with receiver Kyle Slater.

In the first quarter, McGehey and Slater connected on a 76-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead. Then, in the second quarter, the pair hooked up again on a 47-yard pass which pushed the lead up to 22-0. Rainier had no response.

Slater scored three times for the Tigers and Kaden Sutton added a third quarter touchdown.

The Columbians got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Derek Katon scored on a 5-yard run.

Rainier gained just 145 yards of offense compared to 364 from Yamhill-Carlton. The Columbians had exactly zero passing yards on two attempts, and a pair of turnovers did nothing to help their cause.

Austin Stout led the Columbians with 77 rushing yards on 17 carries. Katon added 63 yards and the touchdown on 14 carries.

Rainier (2-2, 1-1) hosts Nyssa next Friday.