OSAA Football Roundup: Clatskanie's comeback cut short against Umatilla

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers were doubled up, or worse, in nearly every facet of the game Friday night on the way to a 62-26 loss to Umatilla in a non-league football contest.

The visitors gained 424 yards compared to just 217 for the hosts, with 241 of those hash marks racked up on the ground. Umatilla led 22-0 in the second quarter before the Tigers made the scoreboard blink.

A 44-yard pass from Ayden Boursaw opened up the scoring for Clatskanie. The Tigers’ quarterback finished 142 passing yards.

Immediately after falling behind 37-6 late in the second quarter Kolun Reed made the home crowd cheer with an 85-yard kickoff return. Umatilla struck again before halftime to take a 43-12 lead into the intermission.

Clatskanie looked poised to put together a comeback in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns by Alex Wheeler that cut the deficit to 43-26. Wheeler’s first score was a two-yard ditty, but he went for 21-yards on his next touchdown romp. Boursaw ran in the two-point conversion to cap the Tigers' scoring on the night.

Wheeler would finish the game with a team-high 55 rushing yards for the Tigers. Reed hauled in two passes for a team-high 41 yards and Nelson Warren caught two passes for 38 yards. Ryder Gorley added two receptions for 17 yards in the loss.

Umatilla scored 19 unanswered points down the stretch to turn the game into a blowout.

Clatskanie (1-5, 1-2) will return to league play with a game at Vernonia next Friday.

Rainier run over by Warriors

WARRENTON — Dylan Atwood ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns to lead Warrenton to a dominant 47-0 shutout of Rainier, Friday night out on the coast.

The Warriors jumped out to a 34-0 lead at halftime as Atwood and quarterback Talon McGrorty each ran for 50-yard touchdowns.

Warrenton’s Max Smith added 37 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on seven carries as the Warriors dominated the line of scrimmage all night against the Columbians.

Warrenton finished the game with 422 total yards while holding Rainier to 111. The Warriors forced two Rainier turnovers as well, collecting a fumble and an interception.

Rainier quarterback Derek Katon threw nine times for 51 yards. Austin Stout led the Columbians' rushing attack with 34 yards on 16 carries. Duante McGill added 17 yards on seven carries and pulled down both of Katon's completions.

Rainier (3-5, 2-3 league) will have next week off due to a forfeit by Corbett. The Columbians will return to the gridiron on Oct. 28 for a league contest at Valley Catholic.