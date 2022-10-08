OSAA Football Roundup: Clatskanie stymied by penalties at Nestucca

CLOVERDALE, Ore. — Bronson Gaine rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown to lead Nestucca over Clatskanie 20-8 in the 2A Special District 1 matchup, Friday.

Nestucca outgained Clatskanie 306 to 163 in total offense and pulled away late on Gaine’s fourth-quarter score.

But it wasn't just the hole in their defense that had the Tigers down late against the Bobcats.

"Just too man penalties," Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley said.

Early on, though, things were looking up for Clatskanie.

Tigers quarterback Ayden Boursaw found Ryder Gorley on a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Clatskanie an 8-6 lead. Nestucca, though, responded with its own scoring drive to take a 14-8 lead into halftime.

“Despite the two interceptions, Boursaw had a good night keeping drives alive for us,” Clatskanie head coach Sean Gorley said. “As a team I felt we did a great job of matching Nestucca’s physicality. But it all came down to untimely penalties. We really stopped ourselves.”

Clatskanie was called for 12 penalties for 61 yards which stalled several drives.

In the fourth quarter Ryder Gorley stripped a Bobcat of the football and Chris Knaus recovered the fumble. The turnover failed to translate into points, though, and the Tigers were forced to suffer a quieter bus ride home.

Boursaw threw for 74 yards on the night on 7-of-18 passing. Ryder Gorley caught three of those passes for 31 yards to lead the Tigers' receivers. Alex Wheeler ran 13 times for a team-high 51 yards in the loss.

Clatskanie (1-4, 1-2 league) hosts Umatilla on Friday.

Banks forecloses on Columbians

BANKS, Ore. — Ashton Crossen scored three touchdowns to lead Banks to a 49-0 3A Special District 1 league win against Rainier, Friday.

Rainier was limited to 79 yards of total offense and seven first downs by the Braves.

Crossen scored on a 3-yard run to give the Braves a 20-0 lead to end the first half, then on a 91-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter. He added a 12-yard score later in the quarter as Banks increased its lead to 41-0.

Austin Stout rushed for 40 yards on 17 carries to lead the Columbians offense. Quarterback Derek Katon finished 1-for-4 passing for 16 yards and added 16 yards rushing.

Rainier (2-4, 1-2) will play at Warrenton on Friday.