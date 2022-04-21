OSAA: Clatskanie High School on probation following investigation of racist behavior

More than four months after allegations of racist behavior were first levied against the Clatskanie High School girls basketball team a resolution of sorts has finally been reached, and contrary to assertions by school district employees at the time, the Tigers did not come out completely vindicated against the charges.

Dating back to the final weeks of the high school basketball season Clastkanie has been placed on probation by the Oregon School Activities Association.

According to a letter sent to Clatskanie and De La Salle North Catholic high schools on Feb. 17, a third-party investigator hired by the OSAA determined that Clatskanie players “more likely than not” used racist language against members of the De La Salle team during a girls basketball contest in Clatskanie on Dec. 14, 2021.

The letter signed by executive director Peter Weber, the third- party investigation determined that members of the Clatskanie girls basketball team “likely” called one or more De La Salle players a “Black b***h” during the game.

However, "allegations of a specific, solitary use of the n-word were inconclusive,” according to the OSAA.

Repeated attempts by The Daily News to follow up on the incident were stymied by all involved parties during the high school basketball season, but a press release from Clatskanie High School athletic director and dean of students Ryan Tompkins on Wednesday confirmed the findings of the report more than two months after it was completed.

The incident was not initially reported to The Daily News following the game, but a Facebook post from a De La Salle coach generated hundreds of comments and brought the story to light. The report notes that the coach was subsequently removed from her position by the school district.

The investigation also found that following the conclusion of the game, which was called off with about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter due to physical retaliation arising from the alleged use of racial slurs, the verbal abuse was found to have continued postgame when a Clatskanie student confronted De La Salle players in the hallway in an effort to “exacerbate the conflict.” Two visiting players were ejected from the game following retaliatory hard fouls that led to the early ending.

Additionally, the investigation found that Clatskanie school staff and referees assigned by the Lower Columbia Officials Association failed to address the concerns regarding racially charged language after they were brought up by the De La Salle coaching staff during the game. Only two referees were assigned to the contest when standard practices typically puts three officials on varsity basketball games.

At the time of the initial reports, Clatskanie girls basketball coach Mary Sizemore denied the allegations and implied that the behavior of the De La Salle players led to any conflict that arose.

“This is par for the course. A lot of schools have had the same issue with them and we’re not the only ones who have had to deal with it,” Sizemore said in December. “What I’ve reminded my girls is that they know their truth and I know the truth and I’m not trying to add any fuel to the fire.”

With the lengthy investigation now complete, Tompkins addressed some of the findings from the report as well as the repercussions that have been handed down by the OSAA.

“Clatskanie and the OSAA believe that based upon the seriousness of the accusations and level of concern brought by the De La Salle community, that there is a strong need to improve safeguards and procedural steps to ensure an incident like this does not occur again. These steps have been laid out in the form of a probation by the OSAA,” Tompkins wrote in a press release Wednesday.

The probationary period began on Feb. 17 and is set to last for at least one year.

“Clatskanie High School should expect that violations will result in even more strenuous penalties,” read the OSAA letter sent to both schools.

Clatskanie will need to fulfill a litany of requirements laid out by the OSAA during their probationary period. Those measures include:

— All Clatskanie girls basketball team players and coaches must engage with a guest speaker regarding equity and inclusion.

— All Clatskanie student athletes and coaches must complete OSAA Racial Equity Training and NFHS Implicit Bias Training.

— CHS must develop incident response protocol and reporting procedures that must be communicated to all administrators, event staff, coaches and student athletes.

— Signage at sporting events and a message from the public address announcer must be utilized in order to promote sportsmanship and anti-harassment.

— CHS must hire three officials for all home basketball games.

— CHS must designate a representative to welcome all visiting teams while acting to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.

— CHS must review its Student Code of Conduct to ensure it aligns with current guidance regarding discriminatory harassment and bullying.

Those actions are to be completed prior to the beginning 2022-23 girls basketball season. Additionally, the Lower Columbia officials who worked the game on Dec. 14 were prohibited from working any 2022 OSAA Basketball State Championship playoff games.

Bob Rose, assigner for the Lower Columbia Officials Association, declined to comment on the findings and repercussions of the report except to say, “I respect what the OSAA did and we’re going to keep on going to work.”

Rose added that he was pleased with the decision to force the 3A Coastal League to hire three officials for varsity contests going forward.

The Daily News made numerous attempts to keep up with the progress of the investigation over the past several months. However, Weber declined to provide any updates and insisted that the only way to find out what was happening was to inquire with the schools involved in the incident.

“Things tend to take longer than we want them to, or that people want them to,” Weber said in a phone call prior to the new year. “Certainly the winter break didn’t help things and bringing in the third party investigator does take some time, as well.”

When a copy of the complete report was requested from the OSAA this week Weber responded by declining the request outright.

Representatives from the schools repeatedly declined to comment until the final findings of the report were released.

Tompkins explained that the reason for the gap between receiving the letter of findings from the OSAA and his own press release was so that Clatskanie could look into the options available for an appeal. In the end, Tompkins says CHS decided not to appeal. He added that that school was never provided with a complete copy of the investigative report, but did provide a copy of the letter sent to both schools by OSAA detailing the findings.

“If the terms are met, there are no punitive actions for our school based on the probation, all of the terms are intended to be educational and preventative,” Tompkins told The Daily News on Thursday. “Future accusations of this type, would potentially be looked at more harshly by the OSAA.”

Tompkins added that the girls basketball team completed their requirement to meet with a guest speaker on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but did not have additional details. He said CHS is already prepared to meet most of the other requirements of the probation, with implicit bias training set to take place at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“As they should, both the Clatskanie and De La Salle communities have vehemently supported their girls regarding the events from that night,” Tompkins said. “I feel for the girls from both schools and hope that these events have not affected their view of the causes of social justice in a negative way.”

In Portland, home of De La Salle North High School, the feelings regarding the conclusion of the investigation were more of a mixed bag. De La Salle North High School president Oscar Leong says he believes the drawn out process of the investigation has resulted in positive change for student athletes across Oregon.

"Although this has been very traumatic for our girls, coaches and community, I do believe a whole lot of good has come out of it that will positively impact student athletes of color in the short and long term future in the State of Oregon,” Leong wrote in a statement provided to The Daily News on Thursday. “New and very meaningful protocols for ALL high school sports, game officials and how future incidents are handled have been created from this specific incident. I am thankful for the help and support of both OSAA and the third party investigation team through this entire process - the voices of our girls, coaches and community were heard and validated by both the required action items and the probation brought upon Clatskanie HS as a result of the incident that occurred on December 14, 2021."

Leong declined to comment on whether De La Salle North would schedule games in, or against, Clatskanie in the future.

