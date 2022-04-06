OSAA Baseball: Six-run frame gives Rainier win

RAINIER — The Rainier baseball team got back into the win column with a comeback, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Warrenton (Ore.) 6-4.

Kenney Tripp and Hunter Gutenberger both had two-hit days to lead the Columbians; both drove runs in, and Tripp also hit a sacrifice fly in Rainier’s big inning.

Austin Stout and Warrenton’s Dylan Atwood traded shutout frames for nearly half the game, but the Warriors struck first in the top of the fifth with a three-spot. The advantage wouldn’t last long, as the Columbians found their offense in a hurry, doubling up their guests’ output for all the scoring they’d end up needing.

Stout allowed one more run in the top of the sixth. He ended his outing with four runs — three earned — given up on five hits, walked six, and had to deal with three errors behind him. He earned the win, striking out six.

Josh Earls came in to pitch the top of the seventh and earned the save, striking out the side.

Rainier (3-2) was set to face Taft on Thursday, then cross the Columbia River for a cross-state showdown at Toutle Lake on Saturday.

