OSAA Baseball: Rainier mows over Clatskanie in Hootenanny doubleheader

RAINIER — With bragging rights and playoff positioning up for grabs on Tuesday the Columbians were firing on all cylinders against their rivals from down the road as they rolled to victories of 8-2 and 11-3 in a Highway 30 Hootenanny double dip.

Austin Stout was the stud du jour in the opener, striking out 15 Tigers while allowing just two hits and one earned run over six innings of work on the bump.

“He absolutely dealt,” Rainier coach David Weaver said.

Josh Ellis finished the game for the Columbians, striking out two batters and walking two more in a scoreless seventh frame.

For Clatskanie, Caleb Bostic, Ayden Boursaw, and Brendan Shroll all went two innings on the hill.

Rainier jumped on Bostic for one run in the first and two more in the second, then hung three more on Boursaw in the third to take a 6-0 lead. The Columbians capped their output with five runs in the sixth to put the game way out of reach.

Hayden Murphy turned in a perfect 4-for-4 game at the plate for Rainier with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Gabe Tipton and catcher Hunter Gutenberger each added a pair of base knocks in the win.

Peyton Setzer handled the hurling duties for Rainier in the nightcap and picked up the win with a five inning effort. Setzer struck out five Tigers and scattered four hits while allowing three earned runs in his final inning of work. Ellis once again finished things off for the Columbians, striking out three batters over the final two innings.

“Setzer (is) now 4-1 on the year,” noted Weaver.

In the box, Tipton notched a hit and scored three runs for the Columbians. Stone Ware added a base knock and drove in two runs while Murphy drove in two runs with one hit to his name.

The Rainier wins did more than solidify baseball superiority status in Columbia County.

“We locked up second in league,” said Weaver.

Now the Columbians (13-8, 11-4 league) will have to wait to see how the seeding shakes out based on results around the state the rest of the week before they find out their first round matchup for the postseason.

No stats were provided for Clatskanie (6-12, 6-9 league), and the Hootenannies were the final game on their regular season schedule.

