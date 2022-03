DAYTON, Ore. — The Rainier baseball team got itself a win to start the season Tuesday, beating Dayton 10-3.

Austin Stout struck out 11 batters in a six-inning start, allowing just two earned runs.

Meanwhile, the Columbians took advantage of five errors in the Dayton defense to hit double-digits with plenty of unearned runs.

Rainier (1-0) is currently set for a lengthy break, and will get back on the field March 28 at home against Corbett.

