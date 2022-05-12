OSAA Baseball: Rainier destroys Willamina

WILLAMINA, Ore. — Rainier made the trip to Willamina for a doubleheader on Wednesday and walloped the Bulldogs in a pair of run-rule wins, taking Game 1 with a dominant 23-0 win before finishing off the sweep with a 16-4 win in Game 2.

In the opener the Columbians scored a run in the top of first, but the floodgates really opened in the second, where the Columbians tacked on five runs to take a 6-0 lead. Rainier added six in the third and peaked offensively with a seven-run fourth inning to lead 19-0. Rainier tacked on four more in the fifth to close out the mercy rule win.

Hunter Gutenberger was shoving it on the mound, throwing all five frames in the shutout win that featured just two Williamina hits, eight strikeouts and zero free passes.

Gutenberger also helped himself at the plate finishing with two hits and an RBI, but it was Jayce Womack that provided the biggest spark for the Columbians, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, four runs scored and was a thief on the bases with four steals.

Williamina didn’t go away too quietly, tying the second game at 3-3 after a three-run second inning, but Rainier settled in with three runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth before capping the game with five runs in the final frame.

Womack got the nod in Game 2, tossing three innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits with five punchouts. Josh Ellis took over in the fourth and went the rest of the way while holding the Bulldogs hitless over the next four innings with nine strikeouts.

Womack added another two hits and an RBI in the second game and Gabe Tipton led the way with a 3-for-5 outing with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Rainier (11-8, 9-4 league) is on a seven game win streak as they’re set to finish the regular season with a doubleheader at home against Clatskanie on Monday. The Columbians also sit in third in the 3A Special District 2 League after Wednesday's wins, just ahead of the Tigers heading into the rivalry matchup.

