OSAA Baseball

OSAA Baseball: Rainier comes back again, downs Taft

 Jordan Nailon

RAINIER — The Rainier baseball team had itself another late-inning comeback, storming back from a two-run deficit to take down Taft (Ore.) 6-4.

The Columbians only managed three hits all afternoon, but when it came down to clutch time, the Tigers gave them plenty of help, with multiple passed balls and errors leading to a four-run bottom of the sixth for the hosts.

Before that, Rainier had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, before Taft came back with a run in the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth off starter Josh Ellis.

Ellis finished his game an out into the sixth, allowing nine hits and striking out five. Kenney Tripp came in to lead the Columbians out of the trouble spot, then gave the ball to Peyton Setzer, who tossed a clean top of the seventh to earn the save.

Tripp and Jayce Womack both launched doubles to lead the Rainier offense.

Rainier (3-3) will come to the north end of Cowlitz County on Saturday — weather-permitting — to take on Toutle Lake.

