OSAA Baseball: Consistent Columbians crunch Clatskanie in Hwy 30 Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Rainier took a methodical approaching to Wednesday’s Highway 30 Hootenanny against Clatskanie, scattering runs throughout the game to down the Tigers 7-2 and give head coach David Weaver his first win in the rivalry as the Columbians’ skipper.

“This is my first go round with it,” Weaver said. “It took me a while to figure out the gravity of the rivalry until I was at the girls’ basketball game this winter, then it kind of opened my eyes. It’s a big one, our guys are fired up.”

Once Weaver made it to Lester Wallace Field, he could feel the rivalry brewing in the air, experiencing the intensity of the matchup firsthand and understanding all the hubbub between the Columbians and Tigers.

“If you need to get kick started to get motivated for this one then there’s something wrong with you,” he said.

That atmosphere also flowed through Hunter Gutenberger on the hill for the Columbians. The righty hurler was efficient and effective, tossing six strong innings while holding the Tigers to just three hits. Gutenberger fanned three Tiger hitters and gave up just two runs, both unearned, in the win.

“I can’t say enough about Hunter Gutenberger,” Weaver said. “He came in and threw 72 pitches in a six inning outing and kept everything to a minimum. He did a fantastic job so that was the key for us really.”

The Columbians had Gutenberger’s back at the dish, but they didn’t light the world on fire by any means. Instead they opted to slowly add runs throughout the game.

“Started slow offensively as far as our approach, had a few too many backwards K's,” Weaver said. “I think I probably am guilty of waving guys on that I shouldn’t have waved on, so I kind of hurt us there.”

But the Columbians kept battling all seven frames. Batters who sulked back to the dugout after striking out early didn’t let it get to them, they kept pushing and putting the ball in play in later innings and it paid off.

“That’s what you want to see is that type of progression,” Weaver said.

Gutenberger helped get the Columbians started after a groundball to the shortstop in the top of the second turned into a two-run error that scored Colby Biddix and Jayce Womack.

Another error in the third brought Kenney Tripp home before Womack got a ball through into left to score Austin Stout in the fifth. Gutenberger then knocked Biddix home on a groundout to give Rainier a 5-1 lead.

The Columbians added two more in the sixth on another error and passed ball to take a 7-1 lead.

“It was just an add-on deal. Chip away every time,” Weaver said. “I think we played to our strengths which is we get on the bags and we can run and make things happen.”

Heading to the bottom of the sixth the Tigers managed just a single run on a Tony Cueto sacrifice fly to center, but Keagan Holsey changed that with an RBI single in the sixth. But Josh Ellis, who took over for Gutenberger in the seventh, struck out the side to close things out for the Columbians.

“There was opportunities throughout the game,” Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins said. “We had runners in scoring position each of the first three or four innings and only got one of them in.”

Gutenberger failed to register a hit in Wednesday’s game, but knocked in three runs to help himself out on the mound. Womack finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for Rainier and Kenney Tripp went 2-for-4 and scored a run of his own.

Ayden Boursaw picked up two of Clatskanie’s three hits on the game, finishing 2-for-4, while Holsey had the lone RBI for the Tigers in a 1-for-3 outing at the dish.

Boursaw started and tossed five innings for the Tigers in the loss, allowing five runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Only two of Rainier’s runs were earned against Boursaw.

Rainier (7-8, 5-4 league) now sits in third in the 3A Coastal Range League and will head to Portland for a doubleheader with Catlin Gabel on Friday.

Clatskanie (4-6, 4-3 league) sits just behind the Columbians in third and hosts Warrenton for a doubleheader on Friday at Wallace Field.

