 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OSAA Baseball

OSAA Baseball: Columbians notch combined no-hitter, sweep Catlin Gabel

  • 0
Rainer at Clatskanie Baseball Peyton Setzer

Rainer's Peyton Setzer catches a pop-fly during a game against Clatskanie at Lester Wallace Field on Wednesday, May 4, in Clatskanie. 

 Katelyn Metzger

PORTLAND — Austin Stout and Josh Ellis combined their efforts like Captain Planet disciples on Tuesday, turning in a no-hitter in the first game of a clean sweep over Catlin Gabel in a league twin bill. The Columbians took the opener 4-1 and rolled to a 12-3 win in the rematch.

Stout was tabbed with the start in the opener and went six innings with 11 strikeouts and five walks to earn the win. Lefty Josh Ellis took over for the seventh inning and earned the save with the help of two strikeouts while keeping the no-no intact.

Jayce Womack powered the Columbian’s offense with a two-out bases loaded double in the top of the seventh. That hit broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs. Colby Biddix added two hits for Rainier.

Peyton Setzer picked up the win in the nightcap, notching nine strikeouts over six innings while allowing eight hits, three earned runs and walking none. Ellis and Kenney Tripp combined to close things out in the seventh with Tripp striking out a pair of Eagles.

People are also reading…

Rainier (9-8, 7-4 league) was set to play a doubleheader at Willamina on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News