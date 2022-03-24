OSAA Baseball: Clatskanie stuck in the sand against Bandon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Clatskanie took an early lead Wednesday but surrendered 10 runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 13-6 loss against Bandon at the UVC Spring Break Tournament.

Clatskanie put up one run in the first inning and put up three more in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. But the Bandon bats went bananas in the bottom half of the frame in order to stake out a 10-4 advantage.

The Clatskanie nine managed two more run in the fifth inning but by then the damage was done.

Caleb Bostick led Clastkanie with two RBI’s at the plate. On the hill, Taopher McDonnell spun three innings with three strikeouts to his name.

With three games under their belt now, all of which have been played this week, Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins has gotten a good look at his roster.

“We’ve had an opportunity to see a bunch of guys at a lot of positions,” Tompkins said. “Today we were able to put together three solid innings of how we want to play baseball.”

Going forward, the Tigers’ skipper has a clear picture of what he’ll have his team working on in practice.

“Throwing strikes consistently, controlling the run game and pre-pitch defensive communication are our big focal points out of this week,” Tompkins said.

Clatskanie (0-3) will have a week off before hitting the road to play at Amity next Wednesday.

