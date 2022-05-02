OSAA baseball: Clatskanie hammers Willamina twice in doubleheader

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie baseball team’s bats had a big afternoon at home Monday, as the Tigers opened their week with a pair of five-inning blowout wins over Willamina, 18-1 and 17-3.

The Tigers racked up 20 hits between the two games, drew 18 walks, and got hit 10 times to keep up constant traffic on the basepaths.

In both games, Clatskanie got started with a knockout blow. In the first matchup of the day, it came in the second inning, when eight straight free passes made it 5-0 and another three Tigers came to the plate before the Bulldogs finally got an out on a sacrifice fly. By the time the frame ended, 17 hitters had come up, and Clatskanie led 11-0. The Tigers then dropped another seven runs in the bottom of the third for good measure.

In Game 2, the hosts didn’t even wait that long, with a nine-spot in the first inning and six more runs in the second.

Ayden Boursaw went 4-for-4 in Game 2 and 5-for-6 on the day with a walk, six RBIs, and four runs scored to lead the Tigers at the plate.

Seven Clatskanie batters combined for seven hits in Game 1; Topher Mcdonnell added two walks in the leadoff spot, driving in three runs and scoring two. Caleb Bostic, Nelson Warren, and Ethan Baker also logged multiple RBIs.

In Game 2, Bostic added two hits and five RBIs, Nelson Warren went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored, and Keagan Holsey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.

The Tigers kept the pitch counts low all day long, using five pitchers to get through the day’s 10 innings. Mcdonnell started Game 1, getting eight outs and allowing an earned run on four hits. He gave the ball to Bostic, who retired all seven batters he faced, four via strikeout.

In Game 2, Warren gave up three runs — two earned — on three hits and two walks in two innings to start. Brendon Scholl threw two innings out of the bullpen of middle relief, striking out four, and Boursaw threw the final frame.

Clatskanie (4-5, 4-2 league) once again has Rainier next up on its schedule, this time with a prospective Highway 30 Hootenanny on Wednesday.

