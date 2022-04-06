OSAA Baseball: Clatskanie gets first win with big inning

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Clatskanie baseball team broke its season-opening skid Tuesday, and needed just one huge frame to do it, beating Willamina (Ore.) 14-4 in six innings in 3A Special District 2 play.

Three innings in, the hosts held a 3-1 lead, but the Tigers got to work in the top of the fourth, with Ayden Boursaw and Brenden Schroll knocking RBI singles to tie it up. Then in the fifth, Clatskanie let loose, sending 16 batters to the plate in a 10-run frame to blow things open.

Topher Mcdonnell got things going, getting hit by a pitch, stealing second and third, and coming home on a fielding error to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Two free passes loaded the bases, and Boursaw, Chris Knaus, and Schroll stacked back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to drive in three runs and keep the bags juiced.

Boursaw came home to score on a wild pitch, and Willamina’s second error of the inning made it 9-3. Mcdonnell — starting the lineup’s second trip through in the frame — brought a run home on a groundout, Chris Bostic hit an RBI single, and one more wild pitch pushed the score up to 13-3.

Willamina got a run back in the bottom of the fifth but Clatskanie added one more run in the top of the sixth, pushing the lead back to 10 runs and triggering the run-rule after a shutout bottom of the frame.

Bostic went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs, and two runs scored for the Tigers. Schroll was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs of his own. Dylan Blackwood and Boursaw both added two-hit days.

Boursaw started on the hill for Clatskanie and gave up five hits and three runs. Mcdonnell came in for the fourth, threw the final three innings, allowed a run on two hits, and earned the win. Both Clatskanie pitchers struck out seven Bulldogs.

Clatskanie (1-3, 1-0 league) is set to host Catlin Gabel (Ore.) on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0