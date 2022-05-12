OSAA Baseball: Clatskanie can’t get anything going, swept by Warrenton

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie baseball team couldn’t find any rhythm at the plate in a doubleheader against Warrenton on Thursday, ultimately getting swept without scoring a run.

The Tigers lost the opener 10-0 and fell 12-0 in the second game.

“We just didn’t get much going at the plate,” Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins said. “We wanted to at least get the games in. We knew we were pretty limited on the pitching and everybody’s kind of got sore arms.”

The Tigers managed just one hit in the opening game on a fifth-inning single from Tony Cueto to avoid being no-hit. Cueto also worked a walk for the Tigers to get on base twice and set an example for his teammates to follow.

But that standard never did take hold.

Meanwhile, Warrenton scored at a methodical pace. The Warriors putting a run on the board in the second, tacking on two in the third and adding three in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead. After a run in the fifth, Warrenton hit the 10-run mark with three runs in the sixth to close out the run-rule win early.

The Tigers didn’t fare any better in the nightcap, again managing just a single hit, this time on a double from Dylan Blackwood in the bottom of the fourth.

Warrenton took control in the second game with four runs in both the third and fourth innings to build a 9-0 lead before adding three more in the fifth to close out the game.

With the Tigers' arms hanging Keagan Holsey answered the call on the mound and started the game after tossing the final 2 2/3 of the opener. He worked his way through another 3 2/3 innings while surrendering six earned on four hits with one strikeout and four walks.

Clatskanie’s games on Thursday represent the meat of a stretch of games that will see them play six games in three days due to various rainouts in what has thus far been a dreadful spring in terms of baseball weather.

“I’ve never had to play six games in three days before,” Tompkins said.

The shifting schedule has had ill effects on the Tigers’ pitching rotations this late in the season.

“We’re not really deep on the hill, so getting backed up wasn’t in our best interest, but kids are stepping up to the occasion and throwing strikes and working hard,” Tompkins said.

Clatksanie (4-10, 4-7 league) will finishe the grueling stretch with a doubleheader at Catlin Gabel on Friday before capping the season at Rainier for a Hootenanny of a doubleheader on Monday.

The Tigers are sitting in fourth place in the 3A Special District 2 League after Thursday’s sweep. Although they can’t catch the Columbians, the Tigers will need to fend off Catlin Gabel in at least one of their games on Friday to lock down the fourth spot.

Whether they manage to to nab fourth place, or not, the Tigers will still hope to make a run at the Columbians for Highway 30 Hootenanny bragging rights. That is as long as their arms hold up.

“Whoever’s on the hill for us has just got to throw strikes for us and give us a chance,” Tompkins. “With the amount of games we have to play, that’s just where we’re at.”

