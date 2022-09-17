 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSAA Prep Football Roundup

Oregon High School Football Roundup: Clatskanie drops double nickels in shutout of Sheridan

CLATSKANIE — The new nine-man Tigers have their first win of the season and the first win in the Sean Gorley era after pummeling Sheridan 55-0 in a 2A Special District 1 football game at Clatskanie High School on Friday.

Clatskanie is hoping the big win will be a turning point for a program that’s been plagued by losses in recent seasons.

“It was a lot of excitement. There was a lot of relief,” first-year Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley said. “It was good to get a couple of our guys back. We’re still missing a couple guys but this is close as we’ve been to full strength.”

Clatskanie football Ayden Boursaw

Clatskanie's Ayden Boursaw hands the ball off to Alex Wheeler during a football game against Sheridan at Clatskanie High School, Friday, Sept., 16. Wheeler ran for 98 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries in a 55-0 win.

One of those additions was Alex Wheeler, a running back and middle linebacker, who made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Wheeler ran the ball six times for 98 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the gridiron.

“Having Alex Wheeler and Rylan Johnson back, those are two guys who bring a lot of heart and they bring the fire on the defensive side,” Gorley said.

Johnson, a defensive end, was instrumental in the Tigers’ effort to contain the Spartans. Those efforts paid off in spades at Clatskanie held Sheridan to -45 yards of total offense.

Miles Carter helped to stuff the Spartans where they stood with an interception and Jordan Maertens chipped in with a fumble recovery.

“Obviously a great team effort on D,” Gorley said. “We had a running clock going in the first half so we got off to a real good start. Defensively we had them completely shut down.”

Clatskanie football Kolun Reed

Kolun Reed runs for a touchdown during a 55-0 win over Sheridan at Clatskanie High School on Friday, Sept. 16, in Clatskanie.

Clatskanie gained 179 yards on offense with 130 of those yards coming on the ground.

Cade Warren rushed once for 25 yards.

Ayden Boursaw, making his return after an injury in the first half of the season’s first game, rushed for a touchdown and threw for three more. Boursaw threw three times for 49 yards, with each attempt going for a score, connecting with Ryder Gorley on a 9-yard touchdown pass and hit Carter for a pair of 20-yard scoring strikes.

“We just tried to give some of our playmakers a chance and they were able to come down with a couple nice catches,” Gorley said.

Clatskanie football stock

Clatskanie takes on the Sheridan at Clatskanie High School on Friday, September, 16. The Tigers picked up their first win of the season by downing the Spartans 55-0.

Clatskanie (1-2, 1-1 league) will try to get even healthier next week with a bye on the schedule. The Tigers will return to league play Friday, Sept. 30 at Knappa.

Rainier runs over North Marion

RAINIER—Derek Katon ran for three touchdowns to lead Rainier to a 36-16 win over North Marion, Friday. Austin Stout added two touchdowns on the ground as the Columbians used a 14-point run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Huskies late.

Rainier football Katon and Stout

Rainier quarterback Derek Katon pitches the ball to Austin Stout during a 36-16 win over North Marion, Friday, Sept. 15, at Rainier High School. Stout ran the ball 19 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

After the Columbians took an opening 6-0 lead, North Marion answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Marcus Ledesma. The Huskies took an 8-6 lead when the successful two-point conversion pass found Landon Fowler in the end zone.

Rainier football defense

Rainier's Josh Ellis (55) leads a gang of tacklers in pursuit of North Marion's Jaidan Nanez during a football game at Rainier High School on Friday, Sept. 16.

The lead didn’t last long, though. Rainier scored on successive drives as Stout and Katon reached the end zone in the second and third quarter respectively. Katon’s 18-yard score with 5:51 to play in the third quarter put the Columbians ahead 22-8.

North Marion scored on a 15-yard touchdown run by Evan Hopper with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 22-16. Rainier, though, turned to the legs of Katon and Stout once again to pull away with two scores late.

Rainier football Derek Katon

Rainier quarterback Derek Katon looks for room to run during a 36-16 win over North Marion, Friday, Sept. 16, in Rainer. Katon rushed 22 times for 81 yards and three touchdowns.

Stout led the Columbians with 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Katon added 81 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Rainier (2-1, 1-1 league) will host Yamhill-Carlton in a league contest next Friday.

