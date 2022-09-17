Oregon High School Football: Clatskanie drops double nickels in shutout of Sheridan

CLATSKANIE — The new nine-man Tigers have their first win of the season and the first win in the Sean Gorley era after pummeling Sheridan 55-0 in a 2A Special District 1 football game at Clatskanie High School on Friday.

Clatskanie is hoping the big win will be a turning point for a program that’s been plagued by losses in recent seasons.

“It was a lot of excitement. There was a lot of relief,” first-year Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley said. “It was good to get a couple of our guys back. We’re still missing a couple guys but this is close as we’ve been to full strength.”

One of those additions was Alex Wheeler, a running back and middle linebacker, who made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Wheeler ran the ball six times for 98 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the gridiron.

“Having Alex Wheeler and Rylan Johnson back, those are two guys who bring a lot of heart and they bring the fire on the defensive side,” Gorley said.

Johnson, a defensive end, was instrumental in the Tigers’ effort to contain the Spartans. Those efforts paid off in spades at Clatskanie held Sheridan to -45 yards of total offense.

Miles Carter helped to stuff the Spartans where they stood with an interception and Jordan Maertens chipped in with a fumble recovery.

“Obviously a great team effort on D,” Gorley said. “We had a running clock going in the first half so we got off to a real good start. Defensively we had them completely shut down.”

Clatskanie gained 179 yards on offense with 130 of those yards coming on the ground.

Cade Warren rushed once for 25 yards.

Ayden Boursaw, making his return after an injury in the first half of the season’s first game, rushed for a touchdown and threw for three more. Boursaw threw three times for 49 yards, with each attempt going for a score, connecting with Ryder Gorley on a 9-yard touchdown pass and hit Carter for a pair of 20-yard scoring strikes.

“We just tried to give some of our playmakers a chance and they were able to come down with a couple nice catches,” Gorley said.

Clatskanie (1-2, 1-1 league) will try to get even healthier next week with a bye on the schedule. The Tigers will return to league play Friday, Sept. 30 at Knappa.

Rainier runs over North Marion

RAINIER—Derek Katon ran for three touchdowns to lead Rainier to a 36-16 win over North Marion, Friday. Austin Stout added two touchdowns on the ground as the Columbians used a 14-point run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Huskies late.

After the Columbians took an opening 6-0 lead, North Marion answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Marcus Ledesma. The Huskies took an 8-6 lead when the successful two-point conversion pass found Landon Fowler in the end zone.

The lead didn’t last long, though. Rainier scored on successive drives as Stout and Katon reached the end zone in the second and third quarter respectively. Katon’s 18-yard score with 5:51 to play in the third quarter put the Columbians ahead 22-8.

North Marion scored on a 15-yard touchdown run by Evan Hopper with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 22-16. Rainier, though, turned to the legs of Katon and Stout once again to pull away with two scores late.

Stout led the Columbians with 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Katon added 81 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Rainier (2-1, 1-1 league) will host Yamhill-Carlton in a league contest next Friday.