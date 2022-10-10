Oregon high school athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness after OSAA rule change

High school student-athletes in Oregon can now profit off their name, image and likeness after the delegate assembly of the Oregon School Activities Association voted Monday to approve a change to OSAA’s Awards Rule 8.4.

This was the final hurdle for the rule to be changed. The change had previously been approved by the OSAA executive board in September, but because it’s a change to the OSAA Handbook it must be approved by the delegate assembly as well.

The amendment to Rule 8.4 is effective immediately, the OSAA confirmed to The Oregonian.

The change means that high school student-athletes are going to be able to profit from the use of their NIL, so long as they follow a set of rules that are now in place. Some rules include that the NIL deal cannot be contingent on specific athletic performance (scoring a set amount of points or winning a league title), the NIL deal cannot be provided as an inducement to have a student-athlete attend a particular school or the deal cannot be provided by any OSAA member school or an agent of that school (such as an employee or the booster club).

Student-athletes must disclose any NIL agreement or contract with the school they attend. They also are not allowed to use logos or insignias of the OSAA or any member schools as a part of any NIL activities, which includes apparel or equipment that contains those marks and/or references the OSAA, school or mascot of a school as a part of their deal.

School facilities and equipment are not allowed to be used for NIL purposes. Practice and/or game film are also not to be used for NIL activities. Student-athletes are not allowed to promote anything during team activities, and they are not allowed to promote services or products associated with adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine, vaping products, marijuana products, controlled substances, prescription pharmaceuticals, political parties, political candidates, any product that is illegal for people under 18, gambling, sports betting, the lottery, weapons and ammunition.

Student-athletes profiting off their NIL is not new to Oregon. In 2021, college athletes in the state were given the ability to profit off their NIL when Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 5. High School commissions around the country have taken note as college athletes have gained the ability to make money off their NIL.

States like California and New York are already allowing high school athletes to profit off their NIL. According to OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber, about 20 states now have NIL rules.