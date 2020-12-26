One win, three losses, a whole lot of weird: Reviewing WSU’s season

It’s not often that a year can be universally accepted as an adjective in the world’s collective lexicon. But this year was far from a normal year. And to use it that way, WSU’s football season was completely 2020.

No game exemplified it more than the Cougars’ 45-28 loss to Utah. Washington State went up 28-7 before giving up 38 unanswered points. True freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura went 15-for-20 with a touchdown in the first half before going 2-for-8 with a pick six and a lost fumble in the second. Star tailback Max Borghi, who returned after missing WSU’s first three games, looked good on his first 11 carries but fumbled the ball away deep in Cougar territory on his 12th, setting up the touchdown that gave the Utes the lead.

After the game, first-year coach Nick Rolovich told the media that Washington State had traveled exactly 53 players (the minimum recommended amount by the Pac-12) to Salt Lake City. The Cougars had three safeties and three defensive tackles available — which became two when Dallas Hobbs got injured in the first quarter. When one of them lost his helmet on a play, Rolovich was forced to call a timeout to allow him to re-enter, because he didn’t have anybody else to sub in.

“These kids kept believing, kept fighting, the assistant coaches did a great job,” Rolovich said after the game.