One win, three losses, a whole lot of weird: Reviewing WSU’s season

It’s not often that a year can be universally accepted as an adjective in the world’s collective lexicon. But this year was far from a normal year. And to use it that way, WSU’s football season was completely 2020.
No game exemplified it more than the Cougars’ 45-28 loss to Utah. Washington State went up 28-7 before giving up 38 unanswered points. True freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura went 15-for-20 with a touchdown in the first half before going 2-for-8 with a pick six and a lost fumble in the second. Star tailback Max Borghi, who returned after missing WSU’s first three games, looked good on his first 11 carries but fumbled the ball away deep in Cougar territory on his 12th, setting up the touchdown that gave the Utes the lead.
After the game, first-year coach Nick Rolovich told the media that Washington State had traveled exactly 53 players (the minimum recommended amount by the Pac-12) to Salt Lake City. The Cougars had three safeties and three defensive tackles available — which became two when Dallas Hobbs got injured in the first quarter. When one of them lost his helmet on a play, Rolovich was forced to call a timeout to allow him to re-enter, because he didn’t have anybody else to sub in.
“These kids kept believing, kept fighting, the assistant coaches did a great job,” Rolovich said after the game.
Like for their rivals across the state in Seattle, the 2020 season may not carry any concrete meaning on the long-term state of WSU football until we see how 2021 goes. Because as it has been across college football, the theme of the season for the Cougars was ambiguity.
Washington State went 1-3, looking good in the opening win against Oregon State before losing their last three games. The Cougars took leads into halftime against Oregon and Utah before allowing a combined 46 points in the fourth quarters of those two games. Against USC, the start was the issue; WSU spotted the Trojans a 35-0 lead before winning the final 37 minutes of gametime 13-3.
“What we found is, at times, we can play with anybody in this conference,” Rolovich said after the Utah game. “But nobody’s good enough to make mistakes.”
De Laura earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third against Oregon State. But even though his completion percentage went up in the following three games, so did the number of turnovers, and he ended multiple games on the bench.
Moving on from the Air Raid to the Run-and-Shoot, WSU went from being by far the worst rushing team in the Pac-12 to a respectable 129 yards per game on the ground, even though it was missing its star tailback most of the year. The highlight performance was Deon McIntosh’s 147-yard outing against the Beavers.
There were plenty of flashes of promise in 2020 for WSU, along with plenty of reminders that the Cougars were starting a true freshman at quarterback, were missing their top offensive weapon, and were trying to execute a new coach’s system.