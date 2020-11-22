One bad apple: COVID causes Apple Cup cancellation

Unlike that weekend, though, the Huskies have a better chance of finding an opponent now, after the Pac-12’s announcement that it would allow schools to schedule home non-conference opponents in the event of cancellations.

Last week, Cohen told Dave Mahler of KJR radio that when the Huskies’ game with Cal was cancelled, Army reached out to her about the possibility of setting up a game on short notice, but she wasn’t allowed to take the Black Knights up on the offer. This time around, the UW athletic department has nearly a week to find another team to come to Montlake.

This Friday’s matchup was set to be the first in a new era of the Apple Cup, with Chris Petersen retired and Mike Leach now at Mississippi State. It was going to be the first iteration of Jimmy Lake vs. Mike Rolovich, with the latter trying to snap WSU’s seven-game losing streak in the series and the former trying to extend the streak to a series-best eight wins in a row.

It was also going to be a matchup of first-year quarterbacks. Dylan Morris is 2-0 as the UW starter. For WSU, things looked murkier, as true freshman starter Jayden de Laura was one of the Cougars to test positive for COVID last week, leaving Gunner Cruz or Cammon Cooper to fill in.

The Daily News will provide additional details regarding the schedule of UW and WSU football as they become available.

