One bad apple: COVID causes Apple Cup cancellation

For the first time in nearly eight decades, there’s a chance the University of Washington and Washington State will not be playing football this season.
Less than 24 hours after the Huskies beat Arizona on Saturday news broke that the Cougars — who were forced to cancel their game against Stanford this week for similar reasons — would not be able to field a large enough squad to play the annual Black Friday rivalry.
For now, the game will officially go down as “No Contest.” The last time the game wasn’t played was in 1944, when WSU didn’t field a team due to World War II.
“This is so disappointing for our players, coaches and staff, as well as Husky Nation as we were all looking forward to the Boeing Apple Cup this week,” UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “This is one of the best rivalries in college sports and every year we circle this game at the start of the season.”
There is still the possibility that the game could be rescheduled for a later date. If neither UW nor WSU wins the Pac-12 North, the teams could meet Dec. 19, the weekend of the conference championship.
This is the second time this season that Washington has had a game cancelled due to its opponent being unable to play. Cal had to cancel what would have been the season-opener due to COVID-19 precautions.
Unlike that weekend, though, the Huskies have a better chance of finding an opponent now, after the Pac-12’s announcement that it would allow schools to schedule home non-conference opponents in the event of cancellations.
Last week, Cohen told Dave Mahler of KJR radio that when the Huskies’ game with Cal was cancelled, Army reached out to her about the possibility of setting up a game on short notice, but she wasn’t allowed to take the Black Knights up on the offer. This time around, the UW athletic department has nearly a week to find another team to come to Montlake.
This Friday’s matchup was set to be the first in a new era of the Apple Cup, with Chris Petersen retired and Mike Leach now at Mississippi State. It was going to be the first iteration of Jimmy Lake vs. Mike Rolovich, with the latter trying to snap WSU’s seven-game losing streak in the series and the former trying to extend the streak to a series-best eight wins in a row.
It was also going to be a matchup of first-year quarterbacks. Dylan Morris is 2-0 as the UW starter. For WSU, things looked murkier, as true freshman starter Jayden de Laura was one of the Cougars to test positive for COVID last week, leaving Gunner Cruz or Cammon Cooper to fill in.
The Daily News will provide additional details regarding the schedule of UW and WSU football as they become available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!