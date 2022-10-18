Runners World: Kellen Mendez gearing up for trip to Special Olympics World Games

There was a time in Kellen Mendez’s life when he was anti-social.

For those that know Mendez, that is an extremely incongruous fact. How can that be? Because to see the 19-year-old Mendez now, the Mendez who is in his element at the Church of Nazarene on game night as he circles tables, talking to each and every one of 20 peers who similarly participate in the local Special Olympics in Cowlitz County is to see the epitome of an outgoing, gregarious human who has no problem being the center of attention.

“Oh, he will talk your ear off,” Johanna Mendez, Kellen’s mother, said of her son. “He just loves people.”

And his mother isn't the only one who feels that way.

“It’s why I hired him at CARE (Community Access Reaching Everyone) because he loves helping people and he’s got so much energy,” said Becky Bernhardt, coordinator of Special Olympics of Cowlitz County.

Mendez, a 2022 graduate of Mark Morris High School, isn’t just a runner, or the kid who enjoys competing in flag football. He cares about "spreading the blessing of the Lord," as he puts it, with everyone he comes into contact with. For Mendez, winning is far, far from everything.

“I do want to win, but if I don’t win, I’m totally fine with it,” Mendez said. “There’s a saying in the Special Olympics, it’s one of our biggest catchphrases — ‘If I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.'”

Golden Finish

In September, Mendez found out he was selected as one of two athletes to represent the state of Washington at the Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. Mendez competes in the 800-meter event and he runs in well. In June he won a gold medal with his first-place finish in the Washington State Special Olympics Spring Games held in Tacoma, with a time of 2:54.8.

In the first State games since the before the COVID-19 pandemic participation numbers were down even as spirits were up. And although Mendez raced against just four other runners, his strong time placed him in a pool of other elite Special Olympics athletes for consideration to represent not just the state of Washington, but the United States at the World Games.

The state of Washington however, was allocated just one track and field spot for a male athlete. That meant Mendez was not just competing against other distance runners, he was competing against recent winners of the walks, sprints, wheelchair races, and every single field event.

Making the Cut

To select an athlete, the Special Olympics Washington committee conducts a behavioral and judicial screening to ensure its chosen representatives all exemplify the traits that the organization wishes to see modeled in front of a global audience. That’s truly where Mendez shines.

“He’s my happiest, most upbeat team-player ever,” Sheri Resendez, the track and field coach of Longview’s Special Olympics program said. “There couldn’t have been a better selection. He’s the perfect example of sportsmanship.”

And again, his coach isn't the only one who sees it that way.

“He’s going to represent the state of Washington more than any other athlete will because when he goes to Berlin, they’re still going to remember him when he leaves,” said Bernhardt.

Kellen can be seen high-fiving, fist-bumping and simply encouraging his fellow Special Olympics athletes in every event, whether he’s participating in the event or not. And he’s just as friendly and supportive to those competing against him.

“He is the example of what professional sports should be,” Greg Keller said.

Mendez learned about his invite to the World Games during a private celebration held at Pietro's Pizza and he was brought to tears when he heard the news.

“I was full of tears. I (wondered) if this was a dream or is this really happening,” recalled Mendez.

And yet, rather than seek out the spotlight he prefers to reflect the spotlight back on others.

“I don’t try to get a lot of attention, I don’t try to showboat or get my way, I just want to be Kellen," Mendez explained. "I just want to be who I am and show the people that I’m still a good athlete, that I care about the Special Olympics and I care about all my teammates around me.”

Punching his Passport

This opportunity to compete on the world stage and represent Team USA in the Special Olympics is all the more meaningful to Mendez because of the chance it will provide for international travel to Germany. The only other country Mendez has visited to this point of his young life is Canada, and he’s well aware of the unique opportunity he’s been granted.

"I’m still trying to process this and know how big of a blessing it is to go to the World Games and actually think I’m going to Berlin, Germany,” Mendez said. “Honestly, getting to know another country and its culture, what it’s like there — I just think it’s downright awesome," Mendez said. “This is a big blessing from God.”

Off and Running

According to his parents Gene and Johanna Mendez, Kellen was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder when he was seven. He’s also on the spectrum of Autism with typically mild expressions of its symptoms. His hyperactivity results in restless energy which led Mendez’s parents to get Kellen involved in sports.

First came soccer at the age of nine, then softball in his teens. Track was never an interest to Mendez until he met Phoenix Joplin at an event hosted by Special Olympics of Cowlitz County. Phoenix loved running, so Mendez, who had long been pushed towards the sport, decided to finally take it up. He took to it like a duck to water.

“They’ve been wanting him to do long-distance running — but he would always turn them down — because he is just nothing but energy,” Johanna said of the track coaches at Kellen’s middle and high schools. “When he joined Special Olympics, he wanted to try every single sport to see what he was best at. With track, he was just a natural.”

The movements and breathing associated with running really work to calm Mendez down, but it doesn’t ever tire him out. Though his parents sometimes wish it would.

“He could run all day,” Johanna Mendez said. “He never gets tired.”

It didn’t take long for Coach Resendez to recognize his talent, due in large part to his natural stamina. Once Mendez joined up Special Olympics Cowlitz County he was entered into a regional event, which he proceded to win. That victory qualified him for the Washington State Games where he won again and earned that golden ticket to Berlin.

Resendez was amazed not only by Kellen’s stamina, but his ability to hold an entire conversation while running a five-minute mile.

“He never stops talking,” Resendez said. “He’s smaller than most runners, has a shorter stride and yet he still out-paces them… He’s a pretty amazing young man… easy to coach and he can run.”

Earning his Stripes

Mendez has only been running competitively for three years. It’s a fact that Coach Resendez marvels at, and one that others who meet him are bewildered by.

It's a sentiment his mother can testify to.

“We had a guy who went to the USA games… who had been training for years and he came up to us and said, ‘If this is a kid who has never trained and it’s his first time he’s been to State, he’s scary because he almost beat me,’” relayed Johanna.

According to Johanna Mendez, her son is still learning the little nuances of running competitively in races such as the 800-meters or the 1500-meters. He’s still perfecting his running stride and learning when he’s able to cut over from his assigned lane. But that’s what coaching is for.

To that end, Mendez will be headed to San Antonio, Texas in mid-November for a three-day training seminar in an effort to iron out his deficiencies, while also assessing his ability to cope while being in a foreign place on his own.

Once he clears that hurdle, it’s back to Longview (Washington, not Texas) and more training for the World Games. Though he isn’t a naturally competitive person, Mendez is learning to love rush that comes along with pushing hard to win.

“The training process is having that mentality to win. I want to have that mentality to just go out there and do my best,” said Mendez. “My parents can even tell you that I’m not really even that competitive of a kid.

"I give handshakes... like in football a player can make a really good catch and I’ll stop to give them a high-five. But in this situation, I really do want to win. I want to get a great record. I’m not asking for perfection, but I want to go out there and show what a real athlete can do.”

His father Gene Mendez further explained Kellen’s nature.

“His competitiveness is not like a normal athlete. He’s more about, ‘How are you doing?’ Even during the races, he’s out there waving to the helpers,” Gene explained. “It’s like, ‘Kellen, you’re in a race, you’re supposed to keep your focus on the finish line.’ That’s just his nature.”

Mendez will take off for the Special Olympics World Games in June where the wide-eyed, gregarious, social butterfly will run the race of his life, even if he never stops talking.

He might just win it, too.