Kelso grad Davis recovers from brain injury to make charge at Olympic qualifiers

Magee himself was surprised by how much Davis was able to improve throughout the process.

“I was totally shocked,” he said. “I truly didn’t believe she could make it, I’m going to be honest, because of what she told me that happened to her.”

But Magee said that Davis “felt that it was basically part of her destiny” to qualify for the trials.

Davis, who has relocated to the Los Angeles area, was able to take a trip back to the Pacific Northwest for the Olympic trials at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

After the long journey to get there, it took time to sink in and appreciate where she was competing, and that it was happening at all.

“I was there, I was taking it all in, but I didn’t really actually feel like I was there,” she said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever not really been stressed at a track meet.”

After Davis’ “surreal experience,” she struggled with her first two jumps of the first round, but she kicked it into gear with her last jump of 43’1” which catapulted her into 12th place and qualified her for the final round.