Old School Radio: Kalama football takes on Bulldogs for ‘99 title
Old School Radio: Kalama football takes on Bulldogs for '99 title

Kalama fog

A Kalama football player stands in the fog on the field waiting for some action during a game in the 2019 season. 

 McKenna Morin

It’s time to queue the nostalgia as KLOG continues it’s throwback production of historic area sports broadcasts.

On Saturday the Hometeam from 100.7 FM will air the 1A high school football title tilt between Okanogan and Kalama.

In the 1998-99 season the Chinooks downed the Bulldogs 14-6 under head coach Mark Buchanan. The following year Kalama fell to Okanogan 28-0 in a rematch.

All throwback broadcast times are slotted for noon, unless NBA playoff games push back the start time.

