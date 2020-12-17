Offensive woes doom UW men against Montana

SEATTLE — Whatever good feelings UW had built up in its win over Seattle U and its close loss to Oregon last week came crashing down Wednesday night at Hec Ed, as the Huskies turned woeful once again on offense in a 66-58 loss to Montana.
Last year against the Grizzlies, Washington made 36 free throws in a 17-point win. This year, the difference was once again free throws, but it went completely the other way.
Washington finished shooting 43.6% from the field, but went just 8-of-19 on free throws. It was the worst free-throw percentage for UW since its loss in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
For their part, the Grizzlies went 22-of-27 from the line, outscoring the Huskies by 14 points on free throws in a game that was decided by only eight points on the scoreboard.
“Not only the foul attempts, but the actual percentages, were the big differences for sure,” head coach Mike Hopkins said.
UW also never got going from long range, connecting on just 2-of-12 on three-pointers Wednesday. On the season, the Huskies are an ice-cold 25.8% from beyond the arc.
With the loss, the Dawgs’ rough start to the season has extended to 1-5. It’s the worst start for the program since the 1993-94. That year, Washington finished 5-22.
“As good as this team is, it hurts that we come up short time after time,” redshirt sophomore forward Nate Roberts said after the game.
The Huskies came out flat, starting off 3-of-13 from the field and taking over 11 minutes to reach the 10 point mark. They couldn’t figure out any sort of rhythm until the second half as UW turned the ball over a dozen times in the first half alone. All told, more Huskies committed turnovers (seven) than scoring (five).
“It looked like we were in mud,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t have a pop, we weren’t pushing it.”
Meanwhile, senior guard Quade Green, who led the Huskies in points each of the past four games, was held off the scoresheet the entire first half, going 0-for-3 and getting tagged with three personal fouls in the first 12 minutes.
Green finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting and turned the ball over twice. He was also one of just two UW players to make more free throws than he missed, going 2-for-2 from the line.
For its part, Montana didn’t exactly do better so much as it did less worse, shooting 34.5% from the field in the opening half. Again, though, the main difference in a 33-21 halftime score came at the free-throw line; the Grizzlies went 11-for-12 from the line while the Dawgs were an abysmal 1-for-7.
Things got better in the second half for the Huskies, who went on multiple runs to cut the deficit from 12 points at halftime to just one with 8:37 left in the game. Eventually they even took a 51-50 lead with 4:36 on the clock.
“I was looking for energy,” Hopkins said. “I told the guys, ‘If you’re not bringing energy, you’re coming out.’”
A lot of that success came down low on the block. Redshirt sophomore Nate Roberts, who was the only Husky to record an adequate first half on offense, also had three of UW’s first six buckets in the second half.
Then, it was time for sophomore Riley Sorn to make an impact. After picking up two fouls in under two minutes in the first half, the 7-foot 4-inch center pulled down an offensive board, made three buckets, and added a block in his first three minutes of action in the second half. He finished with 10 points, going 4-for-4 from the floor.
After claiming that slim lead, though, the momentum rolled back downhill for the Huskies. Montana, which started the game 2-for-11 from three-point range, hit a pair of triples to spark a 10-0 run at the same time that Washington ground into a field-goal drought that lasted nearly the entire final six minutes.
Roberts and Nate Pryor finished tied for the team lead in points with 13 each, with Roberts adding 10 rebounds. Kyle Owens led Montana with 13 points and six rebounds.
The Huskies will head back to Las Vegas for a weekend matchup against Colorado on Saturday. The game will officially be classified as a non-conference matchup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!