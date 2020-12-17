Offensive woes doom UW men against Montana

“As good as this team is, it hurts that we come up short time after time,” redshirt sophomore forward Nate Roberts said after the game.

The Huskies came out flat, starting off 3-of-13 from the field and taking over 11 minutes to reach the 10 point mark. They couldn’t figure out any sort of rhythm until the second half as UW turned the ball over a dozen times in the first half alone. All told, more Huskies committed turnovers (seven) than scoring (five).

“It looked like we were in mud,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t have a pop, we weren’t pushing it.”

Meanwhile, senior guard Quade Green, who led the Huskies in points each of the past four games, was held off the scoresheet the entire first half, going 0-for-3 and getting tagged with three personal fouls in the first 12 minutes.

Green finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting and turned the ball over twice. He was also one of just two UW players to make more free throws than he missed, going 2-for-2 from the line.

For its part, Montana didn’t exactly do better so much as it did less worse, shooting 34.5% from the field in the opening half. Again, though, the main difference in a 33-21 halftime score came at the free-throw line; the Grizzlies went 11-for-12 from the line while the Dawgs were an abysmal 1-for-7.