Odessa foils Naselle in state semis

If Naselle wanted to win a state basketball title, it was going to have to go through top-ranked and undefeated Odessa at some point, whether in the finals, semifinals or earlier.
As it happened, fifth-ranked Naselle got Odessa in the semifinals, and the unbeaten Tigers got everything they could handle. But the Bulldogs eventually pulled out a 62-56 victory in a contest that was in doubt until just moments before the final buzzer.
“I thought we played a good game all-around,” Ethan Lindstrom said after scoring a team-high 16 points in the loss. “Guys came in and hit shots, especially our bench came in. I guess we’re happy about that. I guess that’s how you have to see it — Positivity. Just gotta bounce back and get a win tomorrow.”
When playing Odessa, there is one thing that cannot be ignored: You have to dedicate a ton of energy and attention to Ryan Moffet. He’s the all-time leading scorer in the state with more than 3,112 points, a staggering total considering a 1,000-point career is considered noteworthy.
Olsen put Lindstrom on the Odessa senior, hoping Lindstrom’s tenacity and strength and never-ending motor would successfully check Moffet and, in so doing, give the Comets a legitimate shot to win.
It worked. Flawlessly. Except Naselle still lost.
Moffet scored just six points with one assist and took just five shots. Lindstrom hounded him, often forcing quick passes in the beginning of the offense and forcing Moffet to languish in the corner or the wing while the rest of the Odessa offense got on without him. It was essentially a four-on-four game with Lindstrom following Moffet around everywhere. It was surprising Lindstrom didn’t join the Tigers in their timeout huddles.
“I knew coming in the game that I had to play one of the best defensive games I was gonna play,” Lindstrom said. “I put it in my head — I know he’s averaging 30 or so, but I need to hold him under 10. That was my goal. I was setting my standard.
“My teammates really helped me out. When he drove they picked him up well. Just really came down to how the rest of their team played.”
The problem for Naselle was those other players that Olsen forced to show up did just that.
Jett Nelson had 16 points with four 3-pointers. Camden Webber and Marcus King each had 10 and Tim DeWulf had 14.
If before the game you had said that Moffet wouldn’t even get double figures, it wouldn’t be a terrible assumption that Odessa would lose. Instead, the experienced and supremely confident Tigers advanced to their first-ever boys basketball state title game in the same season it ran roughshod over the state to a football championship.
“We thought if we could do that, we would’ve won or have a chance to win,” coach Bill Olsen said. “We did have a chance. We just didn’t.”
The six-point spread was the closest Odessa had in all of its 25 games thus far. The previous low watermark was seven, when the Tigers snuck past fellow state participant Lake Roosevelt in January.
Naselle even led at one point, when Kolby Glenn (13 points) sunk a high-arching three that barely moved the net as it passed through for a 29-27 lead midway through the second quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
But the lead was short-lived, as Odessa came right back down the floor and Nelson hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to put the Bulldogs ahead 30-29, a lead it never relented outside of a 32-all tie after a Corey Gregory (13 points) three-pointer with 1:55 remaining in the first half.
Odessa stretched its lead out to as many as nine points in the third period, using its quick and precise and unrelenting ball movement to find easy look after easy look.
But Naselle is no stranger to seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The Comets erased a seven-point deficit in the last minute of the fourth quarter just a day ago for the right to play Odessa. They wouldn’t go away quietly.
A little 11-4 run got Naselle within two at 55-53 with 4:39 left, propelled by threes from Caleb Haataia, Gregory and Glenn. But, again, Odessa had an answer. DeWulf and Marcus King each had baskets, and Naselle found itself down four with 30.6 seconds left and King at the line.
The Tigers senior missed the first, opening the door minutely. He missed the second, but DeWulf grabbed the rebound and spun it off the backboard and through to seal the win and a place in Odessa history.
Naselle has just one night to nurse the woes from their semifinal matchup as they are set to face Lummi Nation at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday to determine third place. The Blackhawks lost to the Yakama Nation Tribal School in their semifinal contest on a half-court heave to beat the buzzer and walk-off free throw.
Now the Comets are aiming to keep Lummi Nation from registering their own redemption story.
“Trying to end (my career) on a good note, on dub,” Lindstrom said.
At Spokane
Odessa 62, Naselle 56
Naselle 15 17 10 14 — 56
Odessa 22 13 16 11 — 62
NASELLE — Ethan Lindstrom 16, Kolby Glenn 13, Corey Gregory 13, Jimmy Strange 6, Caleb Haataia 5, Warren Wirkkala 3, Chase Haataia, Jach Ruch.
FG: 20 of 43 — .465. FT: 5 of 6 — .833. Reb: 17 (Gregory 5).
ODESSA — Jett Nelson 16, Tim DeWulf 14, Camden Webber 10, Marcus King 10, Ryan Moffet 6, Jaden Hunt 6, Daeton Deife, Joshua Clark.
FG: 23 of 47 — .489. FT: 8 of 12 — .667. Reb: 33 (King 8).