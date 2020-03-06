Odessa foils Naselle in state semis

Moffet scored just six points with one assist and took just five shots. Lindstrom hounded him, often forcing quick passes in the beginning of the offense and forcing Moffet to languish in the corner or the wing while the rest of the Odessa offense got on without him. It was essentially a four-on-four game with Lindstrom following Moffet around everywhere. It was surprising Lindstrom didn’t join the Tigers in their timeout huddles.

“I knew coming in the game that I had to play one of the best defensive games I was gonna play,” Lindstrom said. “I put it in my head — I know he’s averaging 30 or so, but I need to hold him under 10. That was my goal. I was setting my standard.

“My teammates really helped me out. When he drove they picked him up well. Just really came down to how the rest of their team played.”

The problem for Naselle was those other players that Olsen forced to show up did just that.

Jett Nelson had 16 points with four 3-pointers. Camden Webber and Marcus King each had 10 and Tim DeWulf had 14.