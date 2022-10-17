NWAC Women's Soccer: Lower Columbia downs Pierce to retain division lead

The Red Devils turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-2 win with the help of three first half goals against Pierce College, Saturday, at the Northlake Field.

The Raiders took an early lead in the match when Regina Garay did the unthinkable by beating LCC keeper Kyla Pires for a goal in the fourth minute.

It didn't take long for the Red Devils to find the equalizer, though. In fact, it took less than three minutes as Fiona Andrews took a pass from Nataija Blaylock and put it in the back of the net in the eighth minute.

Libby Brown put LCC on top with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute, and Mikaella Moreira gave the Red Devils their two goal advantage at the half when she took a pass from Andrews and put it in the net in the 36th minute.

In the 58th minute Sunny Bennion gave LCC a bit of breathing room with a goal that was assisted by Blaylock.

Pires tended the LCC goal for the fist 83 minutes and change, stopping two shots after allowing the early goal. Taylor Wilkinson finished out the contest between the pipes and allowed an unassisted score by Pierce’s Madison Ryneski in the 87th minute.

Attendance for the home match was reported at 40 people.

Lower Columbia (11-2-5, 9-0-4 conference) currently leads Highline by four points for first place in the NWAC West Region. The Red Devils are slated to play at Tacoma on Saturday.