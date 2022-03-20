NWAC Women’s Basketball: Novelli shines off bench, helps lift LCC to Final Four

EVERETT — The Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team brought the intensity early and held on late thanks in large part to Jazlynn Novelli’s 26 points off the bench in an 85-75 win over Whatcom on Sunday to advance to the Final Four of the NWAC Women’s Basketball Championships next weekend.

From the jump, LCC coach Lucas Myers was helping drive an increased emphasis on tempo, practically running down the floor with his team in transition to reiterate his point.

“I wanted to tire Whatcom out,” Myers said. “They’ve got bodies, but they’re not as skilled depth-wise as we are. And we have size like Jodi (Noyes) that can run.”

Myers pushed the message, but also took a step back to allow his players loosen up on the floor.

“I think we played with really good energy…sometimes I get irritated when we turn it over when we’re playing with that energy and I tried to be calmer today and really let them have some of that freedom to create better scoring and not be so tight,” Myers said.

The early tempo resulted in a 7-0 run to start the game, but the Orcas answered with some energy of their own and turned the crowd in their favor while taking a 20-19 lead at the end of the first.

But the Red Devils kept pushing, hoping to erase some of their offensive woes from Saturday’s win over Umpqua, and broke away late in the second quarter to close the half on a 13-5 run and take a 50-36 lead at the break.

Novelli was a key part of the second quarter run, chipping in 11 points and knocking down a pair of threes down the stretch to strengthen the Red Devil lead.

“I got angry,” Novelli said. “So I was like ‘I’m not about to lose this game, I’m going to do whatever I can for my team to get this win.’”

The Red Devils came out of the locker room and played the rest of the way without starting point guard Katelynn Forner, who rolled her ankle in Saturday’s win. In her place stepped Wahkiakum grad Paige Mace, who started the second half and played the whole way after producing in the second quarter.

“I thought Paige was playing extremely well and really helped us stretch that lead at the end of the second quarter with her passing and ball movement,” Myers said.

Forner was the one to make the call to remove herself from the game and spent time with ice on her ankle at the end of the bench during the second half.

“Katelynn made the decision that Paige should come out in the second half and I think that speaks to her leadership, understanding that Paige was playing really well and she wasn’t able to go at the pace we needed,” Myers said.

Despite the 14-point halftime advantage, the Devils fell into a second-half lull, allowing the Orcas to climb back into the game and close the gap to as few as three points at 66-63 with more than eight minutes remaining.

“I think some of it was that we missed some shots at the rim and it turned into some transition,” Myers said. “I ran some plays that maybe I shouldn’t have that put us in spots where there weren’t great shots.”

Myers said he felt the team's communication broke down for a stretch in the third but he trusted his players, relying on Novelli who added another nine points in the fourth, and Michaela Harris, who’s handled a significant portion of LCC’s scoring duties throughout the year.

“We went to a little ball screen action for (Harris) because I saw that they had a bad matchup and she went and made plays,” Myers said. “She did what she can do. She went to the rim got some easy looks and it went from a three point game to an eight or nine point game.”

Myers' trust in his team paid off and the Devils worked their lead back into double digits, locking in on defense across the final two-and-a-half minutes to shut the door on the Orcas.

Novelli added four rebounds and two assists to go along with her game-high 26 points. She was on the mark all night, finishing 10-for-16 (63%) from the field and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc.

“We always know she can score it, but I think the thing that was key is she did everything else tonight,” Myers said of Novelli. “She defended extremely well, she rebounded extremely well…and those are the things I tell her all the time.

“I’m as proud of her as I’ve been proud all year, just because she played with great composure and discipline.”

Harris dished in 18 points, four boards and three assists for LCC and Noyes added 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in an all-around performance.

The Red Devils took what they wanted on offense, moving the ball around and pushing the floor as they’ve done to great success as they rolled through their regular season NWAC schedule. The improvement from Saturday to Sunday starts with the team getting their tournament jitters out of the way in the Sweet 16.

“I think everyone was a little nervous coming into the playoffs at first, and so I think we got all of our wiggles out the first game and we came today ready to play,” Novelli said.

Myers said nerves played a role, as did the better matchup against the Orca defense.

“I think it’s settling in on day two and I also think it’s the way we were defended,” Myers said. “Umpqua did it completely different than Whatcom. Umpqua wanted to make it a slower game because that was their opportunity.”

With the wins the No. 1 seeded Red Devils advance to the Final Four where they’ll square off against fellow No. 1 seed Lane at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 26 back at Everett Community College. Myers said that Lane — which put up an impressive 96 points in their Elite Eight win over Spokane — has been on LCC players’ minds all season. But for now they are going to relish their considerable successes thus far.

“I said at the beginning of this year this is a Final Four team,” Myers said. “I know, for me, I got a little emotional because there’s a lot of girls here that have been here three years. So I want to spend today and tomorrow really enjoying the accomplishment.”

Novelli also mentioned those seasoned sophomores as one of her motivating factors in her strong performance.

“I’m playing for the third year sophomores. They’ve worked so hard to get here,” Novelli said. “They’ve gone through a lot, so we want that championship for them and for us.”

Lane has set the NWAC on fire this season, leading the league in points-per-game, averaging a staggering 92.6 points. But Myers knows his defense is ready for the task.

“We defend as well as anybody, so we’re going to scheme it up and figure out how we’re going to defend their shooters and we’re going to make it extremely difficult with our advantage, which is our size,” he said.

