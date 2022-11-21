NWAC Women’s Basketball: Lower Columbia starts title defense with clashes at Titan Classic

EUGENE — The Red Devils began their NWAC championship title defense with a whirlwind of an opening weekend at Lane College in the Titan Classic. After dropping its opening contest to the hosts by a score of 55-40 on Friday, Lower Columbia was able to rebound with a 95-44 win over Southwestern Oregon on Saturday and a 61-47 win over Linn-Benton on Sunday.

Against Lane in their season opener the Red Devils had a hard time getting their offense going, falling behind 16-8 after one quarter and trailing 30-18 at the half. Bella Hamel led Lane with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the game.

Things got better in the second half, with LCC even winning the fourth quarter 10-6, but it was too little too late. A total of 23 turnovers doomed Lower Columbia against the Titans.

Jazlynn Novelli led LCC with 20 points and seven rebounds but committed 10 turnovers herself. Courtney Swan added six points with six rebounds and Katelynn Forner pulled down seven rebounds.

The Red Devils got back on the right track Saturday by taking out SWOC. Lower Columbia jumped out to a nine point lead after one quarter and then won the second quarter 23-4 for a 48-18 lead at the half.

Six LCC players scored in double figures in the season’s first win with Macy Fuller scoring a team-high 14 points while Swann added a baker’s dozen.

Paige Mace, Aivine Soakai and Novelli each chipped in 12 points and Katie Hanson added 10. Soakai pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Katelyn Forner and Mace each handed out five assists.

SWOC was led by Skylar Willey’s 10 points and seven rebounds. Clatskanie’s Cloee McLeod pulled down a rebound and dished two assists in the loss for the Lakers.

Sunday brought more happy returns for the Red Devils as they got hot down the stretch to hold off the Roadrunners. LCC led 32-26 at the intermission before losing the third quarter 14-12. With their lead cut to just four points the Red Devils held Linn-Benton to just seven points in the fourth quarter to earn the 14 point win.

Novelli scored a team-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and three assists for LCC.

Mace, Forner and Soakai all added ten points each, with Forner and Mace each tallying four assists. Meanwhile, Soakai led LCC with 12 rebounds and Katie Hanson chipped in six points to go with 11 rebounds and four steals.

Kathleen Hale led the Roadrunners with 17 points and nine rebounds.

LCC (2-1) will play Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Clackamas.