NWAC Women’s Basketball: LCC topples Lane, punches ticket to title game

EVERETT — If you take a look at the banners hanging in Myklebust Gymnasium at Lower Columbia College, you’ll see the success the Red Devils have had across the NWAC in multiple sports

The men’s basketball team has multiple banners, the baseball and softball teams have banners with long lists of their title-winning teams and the volleyball team has two NWAC crowns to hang their hats on. But the women’s basketball team is still searching for that banner that immortalizes them as one of the best teams in school history.

This season has generated plenty of hype that this Red Devil squad led by coach Lucas Myers could be the one to do just that. And now they’re one win away from reaching that goal.

The Red Devils faced what was likely their toughest task of the season in slowing down undefeated Lane’s league-leading offense, but the old adage says titles are won on the defensive end, and the Red Devils slowed down the fast-paced Titans for a 77-70 win in the Final Four round of the NWAC Women’s Basketball Championships on Saturday at Everett Community College.

“Just surreal,” Myers said, soaking wet from the unexpected bath he got upon entering the locker room after the game. “I’m extremely proud of what they’ve done and the things they’ve accomplished this year. I told them at the beginning of the year we’re a Final Four team and we did it. I told them we were capable of winning the title and now they’re on the brink of doing it.”

The Devils matched Lane’s top offense with the NWAC’s top defense. Entering the game the Titans were averaging more than 92 points-per-game. The Red Devil defense kept opponents hovering just above 50.

Something had to give.

“We’re a defensive team first,” Myers said. “Our offense will always show up and I was extremely proud that we stuck to our game plan and trusted — even when they were making some twos — they just trusted that our game plan was going to work.”

The Devils focused on Lane’s hot shooting from beyond the arc. They closed out on shooters on the perimeter with intensity, were quick to switch on screens and didn’t allow the Titans' shot-makers any breathing room from deep.

The Titans had made 38% of their threes entering the game and the Devils didn’t even allow one to fall across the entire first half.

“We iced the ball screens and made them stay to one side of the floor and when you stay on one side of the floor and gap it so we don’t have to help on the backside, so now they don’t get kick out threes,” Myers said.

While the Titans struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, LCC took over in the second quarter. The Red Devils started with a 17-4 run, capped by back-to-back driving scores from Michaela Harris and Katelynn Forner to build a 34-20 lead. LCC operated with high intensity, pushing the tempo on both sides of the floor with the bench erupting with each timeout the Titans were forced to call.

The Devils extended their lead as high as 16 before taking a 39-27 lead at halftime. But the Titans weren’t ready to phone it in after the break.

Lane slowly started to climb back into the game. The Titans got a pair of threes to finally fall and backed it up with some three-point plays to chip away at the deficit. By the fourth quarter LCC’s double digit lead was down to just five, but Myers knew his team could outlast the Titans.

“They allowed us to be physical and that was going to be our advantage because we were going to wear them out,” he said. “We’re in better shape than everybody.”

Myers’ assumption turned out to be more of a prophecy. The Devils took advantage of Lane’s defenders that were running on fumes, back cutting and slashing to the hoop where the Devils posts Danica Schmidt and Jodi Noyes, who had handled the bulk of the scoring load, found them in stride with one great pass after another leading to wide open buckets.

LCC started the fourth on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Lane cut the lead back to single digits a few times and a late three cut the deficit to seven, but the Red Devils had them beat all night and held on to advance to the NWAC title game.

“I think they haven’t really seen a defense quite like ours before and I think it tired them out, which made everything a lot easier on both sides of the floor,” Schmidt said of the final fourth quarter push.

Schmidt did a little bit of everything for the Devils once again. She led them in scoring with a game-high 21 points, led all players in rebounding with 15, swarmed the ball on defense to the tune of six blocks and dished out four assists in the semifinal win.

Schmidt has been asked to do plenty of those things for the Devils throughout the season, but rarely has she had the opportunity to take over the scoring load like she did on Saturday.

“I think we work through her a lot,” Myers said. “She just likes to pass and she’s not always looking to score, but I told her we’re going to need her before we played them that they were going to sag into Jodi and she was going to have opportunities to take shots, especially at the three-point line. And the last two weeks in practice she’s been on fire.”

Schmidt paired with Noyes down low, who had 18 points and six rebounds of her own to go along with five assists, to cause problems in the paint. In turn, that work in the paint opened everything up for the easy fourth quarter buckets.

“The ability to get open and make great reads by Jodi and Danica really made our offense work and our guards took advantage of stuff that was there,” Myers said. “Our actions are really tough to guard because of our players and how well we run them. Some of the passing was beautiful.”

Schmidt, who also knocked down 3-of-6 shots from three, shared the credit with LCC’s long list of scoring options.

“Obviously what makes us great is our defense, but what makes us really great is how deep we are,” Schmidt said. “All year long there’s been no pressure for me to (score like) that. We’ve got people who step up. Jodi’s a beast. Jaz will come off the bench and drop 30. We’ve got people everywhere who can score.”

To help demonstrate the point, Jazlynn Novelli scored 12 points off the bench for LCC and Forner tacked on eight points and served up seven assists.

The Devils’ cheers from the locker room echoed out into the hallway long after they'd advanced to the final branch of the bracket. Much like Myers' clothes is to a water bucket, they made sure to soak it all in.

Lower Columbia will look to take that excitement with them for their title matchup with Peninsula at 4:45 p.m., Sunday at Everett Community College.

But after all that celebrating and after a few moments to reflect, Myers came back to the defense that he’s praised all season and that just held the best shooting team in the conference to a 3-for-19 clip from three.

“If you saw our practices every day and the way that we battle and defend each other in practice, I think people would understand why we are where we are and why Lane wasn’t able to score 95 on us,” he said. “We go against the best players every day and I push them.

He hasn’t shied away from talking about their goals to win a title throughout the year, believing the only way to make those goals attainable is to talk about them like they are in fact achievable, and not just some mystical achievement that’s somehow out of their reach.

“I’m not one to hide those things, so I talked about it all year with this team,” Myers said. “There’s a championship in front of you, you’re capable of doing it and to me it’s about talking about your goals.”

Now they sit just one win away from hanging that coveted banner back home at The Bust.

“We’re all in," Myers confirmed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.