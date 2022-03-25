NWAC Women’s Basketball: LCC heads to Final Four

The Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team is two wins away from history.

The Red Devils are back in Everett at 5 p.m. Saturday for the Final Four round of the NWAC Women’s Basketball Championships, where LCC will search for its first NWAC title in school history.

The Red Devils earned a No. 1 seed at the tournament after a dominant regular season that featured a 24-1 record and a perfect 12-0 record in NWAC West Region play, then made it to the Final four after notching two wins last weekend. The Devils opened the tournament a little slow on the offensive end on Saturday, but their defense drove them to a 60-49 win over No. 4 Umpqua to advance to the Elite Eight on Sunday.

They then picked up the pace on Sunday and rolled to an 85-75 win over No. 2 Whatcom behind 26 points off the bench by Jazlynn Novelli to survive and advance to the Final Four.

To advance to the title, LCC will have to go through the high-powered offense of fellow No. 1 seed Lane. Lane finished the regular season with a perfect 28-0 record.

Lane is no stranger to putting up points, dropping Spokane in the Elite Eight by a staggering score of 99-55.

Lane has had the attention of LCC all season, with player itching for a chance to slow down the Titans. But the 99-point outburst is nothing new to Lane. The Titans have averaged the most points-per-game in the NWAC this season, averaging 92.6 points in each contest this season led by Sierra Scheppele with 16.3 points-per-game.

By comparison, the Red Devils were fourth in scoring, but averaged more than 20 points fewer at 72.4.

Lane’s offense works from beyond the arc, setting the benchmark for the conference by nailing 38.6% of their long balls this season on over 900 attempts.

LCC has relied on defense and it swarming press this season, but they’ll face their toughest task so far this season to slow down Lane. The Devils have the top-ranked defense in the NWAC, allowing just an average of 53.4 points to opponents this season and the second best opposing 3-point percentage.

Road to the Championship

Should the Devils bounce the Titans and advance to the title round, they’ll square off with the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 1 Peninsula and No. 2 Clackamas at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Red Devils are familiar with Clackamas, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season back in December with an 87-69 win in a battle of unbeatens. Clackamas scores at the second best clip in the NWAC behind Lane at 84 points-per-game.

The Cougars finished the year 26-3 and 14-2 in conference play while also shooting a high percentage from three at 33.9% on the year.

Peninsula offers a different challenge than anyone else in left in the tournament, relying mainly on their defense like the Red Devils.

Peninsula has averaged 66 points-per-game and knocks down 23.7 percent of its threes, the lowest marks of any team remaining.

But the Pirates boast some of the best offensive rebounding numbers in the conference and have closed out on the perimeter, allowing opponents to make just 20.8 percent of their threes in conference play this season while leading the NWAC in steals.

