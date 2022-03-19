NWAC Women’s Basketball: Defense drives LCC to opening round win over Umpqua

EVERETT — Over the course of the season, Lower Columbia College women’s basketball coach Lucas Myers has preached a defense first mindset with his Red Devils squad. That approach paid off in the opening round of the NWAC Basketball Championships on Saturday at Everett Community College as the No. 1-seeded Devils battled through offensive struggles and foul trouble to drop No. 4 Umpqua 60-49 and advance to the round of eight.

“We didn’t play our best ball and we beat a really good team by double digits,” Myers said.

The Riverhawks finished the season as the third highest scoring team in the NWAC, averaging 74 points-per-game, but the Red Devil defense kept them on their heels all day, forcing a staggering 36 turnovers in the process.

“We got in foul trouble and still played great defense,” Myers said. “Umpqua’s a top three or four scoring team in the NWAC and we held them to 49.”

The Red Devils came out hot and started the game on a 14-3 run to take a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Riverhawks rallied back within five at halftime with the score at 35-30, and the Red Devils ran into some foul trouble in the third quarter.

Jodi Noyes dumped in eight points from the paint in the first quarter and led the Devils with 10 points at the break, but was relegated to the bench across the end of the third and into the fourth quarter with four fouls.

On the other block, Danica Schmidt also found herself sidelined with foul trouble, leading LCC to struggle a bit without their size in the paint.

But the Devils found ways to hang on and shoot through an off night on offense compared to their normal standards in the regular season. After the Riverhawks cut the LCC lead as low as four in the third, Paige Mace and Jazlynn Novelli each knocked down threes down the stretch of the third quarter to give LCC a cushion, which they held around 10 points for much of the fourth to close out the Riverhawks.

“We’re just so good defensively at times that we turn people over, we create good looks and if things don’t go our way we find ways to get stops,” Myers said. “When it felt like they had momentum, we’d get a block and a steal and then execute on the other end and stretch it back to 10 or 12 or 14.”

The Devils typically thrive in transition and with 36 turnovers and 19 steals as a team, logic says they should have had a big night on the scoreboard, but the Riverhawks were ready for the Devils in transition.

“I think some of that too speaks to how well Umpqua got back (on defense),” Myers said. “They were trying to take our transition away. And then I think we missed a few chances in transition and when we got fouled we didn’t execute.”

The Devils shot just 22-of-66 (33%) from the field on Saturday and connected on just 11-of-24 (46%) free throws on the night.

“We didn’t shoot it well at the stripe,” Myers said. “If we would’ve shot at least 65% we would’ve won by 15 or 20. So we’ll clean that up.”

Noyes finished with a team-high 16 points despite missing time in foul trouble. Schmidt also took advantage of her time on the floor, stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals to help drive the stout LCC defense.

“She’s just a heck of a player,” Myers said of Schmidt. “It’s amazing, in high school she wasn’t known for rebounding and she’s become a tough son of a gun inside.”

Schmidt and company wear their defensive successes like a badge of honor, knowing that it can win them games even when out of sync on the offensive end.

“We really do pride ourselves on defense,” Schmidt said. “It’s what we focus on more than anything else. And being able to apply our full court pressure I think we forced something close to 40 turnovers tonight and that really is the ticket for us.”

Myers also pointed to the tournament atmosphere and a forced adherence to a tight schedule as factors that contributed to their shooting woes.

“I think part of our offensive woes are, one, not really any shoot around this morning by design because of the weird time and then a 15 minute warmup,” he said. “It’s tough. So it’s really just about executing as best as you can and survive and win one game at a time. “

Myers said that the tension leading into the game was palpable and hopes the opening round win helps loosen the Red Devils up for the round of eight on Sunday.

“Also letting go of that stress and pressure,” Myers said. “I could see it on their faces all day today. There’s just a lot of stress when you’re a one seed coming in and especially watching our men’s team go through that. I could see it in the emotions after the game and I had it too.”

Also worthy of note was starting point guard Katelynn Forner leaving the floor late in the game with a rolled ankle. However, Myers insisted he has no question about her availability for Sunday’s game.

“She’ll be alright…she’s probably the toughest player I’ve ever coached so I don’t think she won’t be on the floor tomorrow,” Myers said.

If the Devils can play looser and get their offense flowing on Sunday, there’s just one last issue to patch from Saturday’s win.

“The trouble is staying out of foul trouble,” Schmidt said. “But when our subs can back us up like they did tonight we’re going to be successful and that’s what happened.”

The Red Devils will face Whatcom College at 3 p.m., Sunday, in Everett.

