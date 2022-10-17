NWAC Volleyball: Smith notches 200th victory as Lower Columbia takes out Pierce

The Lower Columbia College volleyball team overcame a first set loss to extend its winning streak to four games, Friday, with a 3-1 win over Pierce College at Myklebust Gymnasium. The four-set victory was also the 200th career victory for coach Carri Smith.

LCC was able to secure the benchmark win by set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-19.

Katy Cooper led the Red Devils offense with 12 kills to go with 14 digs. Jayden Foster added 11 kills for LCC, while Kate Johnson posted 10 kills and six digs.

LCC’s dynamic duo of Alex TInsley and Kate Onoespot-Danforth did what they’ve been doing all season from their dueling setter positions with Tinsley posting a team-high 24 assists and Onespot-Danforth handing out 18 helpers.

Arianna Vreeland led the Red Devils defense with 25 digs. Paige Chinchen notched nine kills and 14 digs, while Onespot-Danforth tallied two blocks and two block assists.

Abby Draghici led the Raiders with 14 kills on 46 swings. Raedyn Goudreau helped keep Pierce in contention with 29 assists and 11 digs.

The win left LCC just one game behind Highline for the lead in the NWAC West Conference. Official attendance for the match was listed at 160 fans.

Lower Columbia (20-4, 6-1 division) is scheduled to host Centralia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.