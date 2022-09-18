NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia tops hosts to take 3rd at Mt. Hood Crossover

GRESHAM, Ore. — Lower Columbia took third in the Mt. Hood Crossover Tournament, Saturday. After falling to Edmonds in its morning match in four sets, the Red Devils bounced back in the third-place match against Mt. Hood with a four-set win by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-21.

The Red Devils went 4-1 in their five matches over the course of the three-day volleyball tournament hosted by the Saints of Mt. Hood. Lower Columbia got warmed up with a tight five-set win over the Linfield junior varsity team on Thursday, then followed that win up with victories over Spokane (25-12, 25-18, 25-22) and Umpqua 25-18, 23-25, 25-25, 24-26 and 15-7) on Friday in Gresham. Umpqua won five straight points in set four to force the tiebreaking fifth set.

Lower Columbia's performance Friday, positioned it for an opportunity to compete for first place on Saturday. A trip to the title match eluded the Red Devils, however, when they fell to Edmonds in a close four-set battle by scores of 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 18-25.

Matching up with the host Saints to decide third place in the Crossover Tournament, Lower Columbia overcame a strong Mt. Hood hitting duo to secure the four-set victory. Olivia Kelzenberg and Paige Chinchen led the Red Devils with a team-high eight kills. Arianna Vreeland added a whopping 30 digs and Alex Tinsley delivered 21 assists.

The Saints duo of Josie Jansen and Grace Merrill at the net combined for 29 kills over the four sets. Jansen hammered 16 kills to lead the Saints.

Yakima Valley went on to win the tournament with a four-set win over Edmonds.

Lower Columbia (14-3) returns to the court Wednesday against Pierce for the beginning of conference play.