NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia takes the long way to redemption, drops Highline in five

DES MOINES — The Red Devils had this one circled on the calendar in red and blue ink. After dropping a five-set extravaganza to Highline earlier in the season in Longview, Lower Columbia was hellbent on cashing in some revenge on the Thunderbirds in their home nest.

Friday night LCC got the job done in the most dramatic fashion possible, falling behind by two sets right out of the gate before taking a detour through the land of extra points on the way to a five-set victory by scores of 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26 and 15-8.

The win puts the Red Devils a half game above Highline up at the top of the NWAC West standings, as both teams have just one loss.

“What an intense and exciting game! Felt like a playoff game,” LCC coach Carri Smith said. “Proud of my team for keeping the fight even when we were down 0-2.”

Jayden Foster led the Red Devils’ offense with 18 kills to go with two blocks, while Kate Johnson turned in 11 kills, six digs and two blocks.

Alex Tinsley took over primary setter duties for the night and dished 47 assists, while turning up 10 digs and getting her hands on two blocks. Katy Cooper added eight kills, 10 digs and two aces for the winning side, while Paige Chinchen posted eight kills, 16 digs and three aces.

After falling behind by two sets, though, it was a recommitment to defense that carried the Red Devils across the finish line with smiles on their faces.

Arianna Vreeland posted 27 digs and Brooke Parsons managed 13 digs as LCC continued to fight to keep the ball off the floor. Meanwhile, Jazzy Golly notched eight kills to go with an astounding 10 blocks on the way to the win.

“She was a beast at the net,” Smith said of Golly.

Lower Columbia (21-4, 7-1 division) will be back in action when it hosts South Puget Sound on Friday.