NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia sweeps South Puget Sound

All the breaks went the Red Devils way Friday in a sweep over South Puget Sound by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Alex Tinsley handed out 29 assists in the win and turned up 10 digs, and Paige Chinchen led Lower Columbia with 11 kills to go with 8 digs.

The win helped LCC to retain the top spot in the NWAC West division.

Kate Johnons added 10 kills for the Red Devils and Jazzy Golly turned up a team-high 15 digs and three blocks.

The Clippers were led by Emily Snider’s 20 assists and Layne Martin’s nine kills.

Lower Columbia (23-4, 9-1 league) will play at Tacoma on Wednesday.