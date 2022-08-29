 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia sweeps home floor at season-opening crossover

  • 0
LCC Volleyball stock

A rack of balls and a sanitation station stand ready before a match at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium. Under NWAC COVID-19 protocols, balls must be switched out and sanitized after each point this season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The Lower Columbia College volleyball team could hardly have drawn up its opening weekend any better than it turned out after sweeping a four game crossover event at Myklebust Gymnasium with wins over Centralia, Clackamas, Mt. Hood and Umpqua.

The Red Devils featured eight freshmen players and just five returners but looked like a team with experience beyond its years in the four victories.

“We had excellent serve-receive passing this weekend which really kept us in the game,” LCC coach Carri Smith said. “We’ve got a really great incoming freshman class that has just melded well with the returners. They are each contributing in their own way.”

In the season-opener against Centralia on Friday the Red Devils won decisively by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-12. Katy Cooper led the way with 10 kills and eight digs. Kambree Baker added five kills and Paige Chinchen tallied four. Alex Tinsley and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth took turns running the offense, finishing with 18 and 14 assists, respectively.

“They did a good job of mixing up dumps versus attacks and keeping everyone involved,” Smith said. “They both did a good job in their first outing.”

Smith added that Tinsley has a “lethal serve” that resulted in more than 10 aces over the weekend while Onespot-Danforth made contributions defensively at the net.

Friday evening the Red Devils were back in action and secured a 3-1 win over Clackamas (25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 25-19). Chinchen, a Kalama graduate, set the pace on offense in the nightcap with 11 kills and 17 digs. Kate Johnson finished with nine kills while Jayden Foster and Tinsley added five each, with Tinsley contributing 17 digs

“Another star freshman this weekend for us was Paige Chinchen,” Smith said, noting that the former Chinook led the team in kill percentage over the weekend. “She’ll be a huge contender for us this year.”

Saturday saw LCC open with a 3-1 win over Mt. Hood by scores of 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18. Chinchen again led the Red Devils in kills with 15 and added 17 digs to the mix. Kate Cooper turned in seven kills with 18 digs, while Tinsley dished 22 assists and Kate Johnson notched three blocks. Jazzy Golly did her best to win the libero competition, keeping the ball in the air with a team-leading 26 digs against the Saints and 72 digs over the course of the weekend.

“She had a great defensive weekend for us,” Smith said of Golly. “She serve-received like a champ and had so many digs this weekend. She just got to a lot of balls and kept our offense firing.”

The Red Devils rounded out their weekend with a sweep of Umpqua (25-22, 25-14, 25-20). LCC powered through the Riverhawks with a team kill percentage of .315. Onespot-Danforth handed out 16 assists in the win and Tinsley added 13. Chinchen tallied a team-high nine kills and 12 digs. Golly put up 19 digs and Baker added six kills.

Smith came away from the opening event on the Red Devils home court feeling encouraged about the direction of her team as they settle in for what promises to be a challenging run through their NWAC slate.

“It was good competition. There weren’t any big hitter teams there but it was a good start to kind of get our feet wet and see how our systems are working this early in the season,” Smith said. “We saw Centralia who’s in our region and it’s nice to have that because we’ll be seeing them twice again.

"We’ll definitely have to keep playing to our potential because (Coach Sue Gordon) has got the pieces there but it was nice to take them out in three this time around.”

Lower Columbia (4-0) is scheduled to play at Clark College in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Breaking News