NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia sweeps Green River on sophomore night

Lower Columbia took care of business on its home floor Friday night to secure their place as co-champions of the NWAC West region by beating Green River in three sets. The scores were 25-5, 25-11 and 25-21.

“Tonight the team played fantastic, firing on all cylinders,” LCC coach Carri Smith said. “The sophomores led well and capped the regular season off with a great performance.”

The Red Devils now turn their attention to the NWAC regional playoffs which begin Saturday.

Freshman setter Alex Tinsley keyed the Red Devils’ offense with 35 assists as she fed a quartet of hitters all over the net.

Jayden Foster and Paige Chinchen of Kalama each had eight kills to lead Lower Columbia, Chinchen added eight digs defensively while Foster led the team with a .438 hitting percentage. Katy Cooper added seven kills and a team-high 18 digs.

Katerina Yagodina led Green River with six kills and Amanda Chan had a team-high 10 digs.

“I feel we are playing really good ball and working well together at a time when we need to be peaking,” Smith said. “I’m proud of this team and the fight they show each night. Now it’s time to start preparing for postseason and makour mark in the tournament.”

Lower Columbia will open up NWAC Regional play next Saturday at Bellevue against Yakima Valley at 10 a.m.