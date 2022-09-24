 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia sweeps Centralia

LCC at Centralia volleyball fish eye

FILE — A Lower Columbia Red Devil goes up to hit during an NWAC volleyball match at Centralia College on May 6, 2021. LCC won in four sets.

 Jordan Nailon

CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia picked up a straight-set road win over a winless Centralia side by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-21, Friday. The win kept Lower Columbia at the top of its NWAC West division.

Alex Tinsley rallied the Red Devils with her defense and passing all match long. Tinsley led the team with 21 assists and added 14 digs. Sophomore Arianna Vreeland led LCC with 24 digs.

Brooke Parsons was the most efficient Red Devils hitter against the Trailblazers. She delivered kills on four of her seven attempts for a .429 kill percentage. Jayden Foster had the most impactful game at the net, leading the team with eight kills.

Kalama alum Paige Chinchen, a freshman, added six kills and 17 digs in the win.

Kate Demery led Centralia with a game-high 29 digs and five assists.

Lower Columbia (16-3, 2-0) hosts Highline, Wednesday.

