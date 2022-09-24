NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia sweeps Centralia

CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia picked up a straight-set road win over a winless Centralia side by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-21, Friday. The win kept Lower Columbia at the top of its NWAC West division.
Alex Tinsley rallied the Red Devils with her defense and passing all match long. Tinsley led the team with 21 assists and added 14 digs. Sophomore Arianna Vreeland led LCC with 24 digs.
Brooke Parsons was the most efficient Red Devils hitter against the Trailblazers. She delivered kills on four of her seven attempts for a .429 kill percentage. Jayden Foster had the most impactful game at the net, leading the team with eight kills.
Kalama alum Paige Chinchen, a freshman, added six kills and 17 digs in the win.
Kate Demery led Centralia with a game-high 29 digs and five assists.
Lower Columbia (16-3, 2-0) hosts Highline, Wednesday.