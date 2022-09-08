NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia splits the day at Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — It was a day of mixed returns for the Lower Columbia College volleyball team Wednesday where the Red Devils defeated Edmonds 3-1 and lost to Bellevue 3-1.

The Red Devils topped Edmonds by scores of 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.

Jayden Foster led the LCC offense with eight kills while Alex Tinsley handed out 26 assists and posted three kills when the Red Devils got out of system.

After dropping the second set LCC rallied to close out the win.

Kalama grad Paige Chinchen posted six kills to go with 17 digs, Kate Johnson notched seven kills, Arianna Vreeland put up 27 digs. R.A. Long grad Y Ta turned in three blocks to help stop the Tritons and Katy Cooper added 19 digs and three aces.

It was a different story for the Red Devils against Bellevue as the Bulldogs took the match by scores of 25-13, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14. Lower Columbia won the second set but couldn’t get within 10 points in the other three sets.

Tinsley put up 20 assists with a dozen digs and two aces in the loss. Chinchen and Vreeland logged 20 and 13 digs, respectively, while Katelyn Onespot-Danforth dished 14 assists to go with two blocks. Johnson led the offense with seven kills, three aces and two blocks as Cooper notched five kills and two blocks in the loss.

Thursday morning the NWAC announced that four Red Devils had earned Player of the Week honors. Those players include Kate Johnson (58 kills, 7 aces, 23 blocks), Kate Onespot-Danforth (setter), Alex Tinsley (setter), and Arianna Vreeland (defensive specialist).

Lower Columbia (9-2) will host Shoreline on Tuesday at Myklebust Gymnasium.