NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia puts Pierce down in four

LCC volleyball Kate Johnson stock

Kate Johnson of Lower Columbia College gets up to power a hit over the net during a volleyball game in Lakewood, Sept. 7, 2022. The Red Devils defeated Edmonds but lost to Bellevue on the day.

 Justin Ford, LCC Athletics

PUYALLUP — The Lower Columbia volleyball team took on the Raiders on Thursday and made it out of Pierce County unscathed with a four-set win in NWAC West Region action. The Red Devils downed Pierce with set scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-23.

Kate Johnson led the Red Devils attack with 11 kills while Alex Tinsley dished a team-high 18 assists. Brooke Parsons added eight kills and 11 digs for the Devils with Paige Chinchen adding six kills and 17 digs.

Raedyn Goudreau led the Raiders with 34 assists and Addie Downs notched 15 kills in the loss.

Katie Onespot-Danforth helped keep the LCC offense humming with 15 assists, and Arianna Vreeland was instrumental in keeping the ball off the floor with 15 digs. Jayden Foster and Olivia Kelzenberg posted eight and six kills, respectively in the win.

The paid attendance for the match was listed at 75.

LCC (15-3, 1-0) will play at Centralia College on Friday.

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

Behind a strong rushing attack, Toledo powered past Toutle Lake 67-14 in the 2B Central League matchup Thursday at Ted Hippi Field. Senior running back Geoffrey Glass ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Eli Weeks added three touchdowns and an interception.

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls' varsity race with a time of 20:51.0 in the 5,000-meter Jack and Jill cross country invite held at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday morning. On the boys side, Timothy Bradshaw ran away from the field with an impressive time of 16:54.9. La Center won the boys team event with 61 points and Woodland won the girls portion, finishing one point better than hosts R.A. Long.

