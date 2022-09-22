NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia puts Pierce down in four

PUYALLUP — The Lower Columbia volleyball team took on the Raiders on Thursday and made it out of Pierce County unscathed with a four-set win in NWAC West Region action. The Red Devils downed Pierce with set scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-23.

Kate Johnson led the Red Devils attack with 11 kills while Alex Tinsley dished a team-high 18 assists. Brooke Parsons added eight kills and 11 digs for the Devils with Paige Chinchen adding six kills and 17 digs.

Raedyn Goudreau led the Raiders with 34 assists and Addie Downs notched 15 kills in the loss.

Katie Onespot-Danforth helped keep the LCC offense humming with 15 assists, and Arianna Vreeland was instrumental in keeping the ball off the floor with 15 digs. Jayden Foster and Olivia Kelzenberg posted eight and six kills, respectively in the win.

The paid attendance for the match was listed at 75.

LCC (15-3, 1-0) will play at Centralia College on Friday.